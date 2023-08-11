Buffalo Bills running back James Cook generating massive buzz entering 2023 season

The Buffalo Bills’ run game has been a lone weakness of its offense for several years. Heading into the 2023 NFL season, things could be very different thanks to running back James Cook.

Cook was drafted with the 63rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The younger brother of Dalvin Cook, James was a standout with the Georgia Bulldogs and excelled as a three-down offensive weapon. However, he played a far more limited role for Buffalo as a rookie.

James Cook stats (2022): 507 rushing yards, 5.7 yards per carry, 21 receptions, 180 receiving yards and three total touchdowns on 110 touches

In 2022, Cook received double-digit carries in a game just four times. He was extremely productive in those limited opportunities, accumulating 302 rushing yards and averaging 6.42 yards per carry.

However, the Bills’ decision to sign former New England Patriots starting running back Damien Harris suggested Cook would be part of a committee backfield this season. It seemed even more likely amid reports of Buffalo’s interest in Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook.

However, it appears that Cook will not only be the Bills’ starting running back this fall but he’ll also be a central part of the offense.

In a debrief of Bills training camp before their first preseason game, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic highlighted Cook as one of the biggest standouts in practices. It’s helped fuel the expectation that Cook will be the featured running back in Buffalo this year.

“In practices, Cook continued to provide the team with plenty of reasons to be optimistic about both his outlook and role in their 2023 season. Cook went coast-to-coast as their unquestioned top running back at camp, displaying excellent pass-catching skills and a good knack for finding running lanes between the tackles. Of course, there was no tackling so it’s not a true gauge of his running effectiveness, but it checked the training camp box as well as it could. Cook has big play potential regardless of the play call, which excites the Bills. Cook also separated himself from backups Damien Harris and Latavius Murray…With a cleared runway, Cook appears to be locked into a significant role barring injury.” Buffalo Bills reporter Joe Buscaglia on running back James Cook

James Cook contract: $970,094 salary in 2023, $1.16 million salary in 2024, $1.5 million salary in 2025

It’s a prime opportunity for the second-year running back. With defenses playing safeties deep to try and prevent Josh Allen from throwing deep, it creates more open space closer to the line of scrimmage. If Cook displays excellent patience and vision this year, he will have ample running room in Buffalo’s offense.

Cook is also another example of NFL teams finding bargain values at running back. He’ll make less than $1 million in base salary this season and the total cost of his contract over the next three seasons is cheaper than what it could cost Buffalo to sign a veteran running back.