Ja’Marr Chase after Bengals’ loss to Browns: We just lost to some elves

The Cincinnati Bengals’ season opener couldn’t have gone any worse, and for Ja’Marr Chase, that means it’s time to eat crow after trash-talking the Cleveland Browns earlier this week.

Chase, an All-Pro receiver, knew there was already plenty of hype surrounding the first game of the season, especially considering AFC North rivals. But that didn’t prevent him from adding more fuel to the fire, giving the Browns bulletin board material ahead of their highly-anticipated matchup.

Here’s what Chase said earlier this week:

“It feels like a regular game to me. It don’t feel no different. It’s just the hooping and hollering about the Cleveland Browns. I was about to call them the elves. I don’t really hear it. If you ask me, I don’t really pay attention to it because Cleveland is Cleveland.” Ja’Marr Chase on Week 1 matchup with Cleveland Browns

Then the game happened, with Chase being held to 39 yards, catching five of nine targets on a sloppy, rainy day. Maybe the stat line would have been easier to swallow had the Bengals not gotten completely dismantled in a 24-3 loss.

As you can expect, Chase didn’t find the outcome amusing in any way, in fact, he’s pretty upset.

“It’s frustrating because I called their ass elves and we just lost to some elves so I’m pissed on my part. I’m pissed on that end. We missed opportinites, we didn’t capitalize on that s— and we lost.” Chase after the Bengals’ loss

Elves or not, the Bengals definitely just lost convincingly to the Browns and Chase will have to wait 17 weeks before a rematch comes to Cincinnati.

don't mess with the elf pic.twitter.com/V8LOAEZBdB — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 10, 2023

