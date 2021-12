Jadeveon Clowney among 8 Browns cleared from COVID list

Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) look sot the bench during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns activated defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and seven others from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Running back Kareem Hunt, guard Drew Forbes, safety Ronnie Harrison Jr., cornerback Troy Hill, defensive tackle Malik McDowell, left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and linebacker Mack Wilson also were cleared from the league’s health and safety protocols.

The short-handed Browns fell 24-22 to the host Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day.

Cleveland (7-8) has dropped to the 12th seed in the AFC playoff chase heading into its Week 17 Monday night game at the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1).

The Browns on Monday also placed linebacker Elijah Lee on the reserve/COVID-19 list and restored safety Nate Meadors from the practice squad/COVID list.

