Jacksonville Jaguars considering 3-time Pro Bowler as a late Summer roster addition

The Jacksonville Jaguars head into their 2023 campaign ranked 25 in our latest NFL defense rankings, but with a couple of weeks left in the preseason, the team could bolster their ranks with a three-time Pro Bowler that has a strong resume for harassing quarterbacks.

At one point last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars and new head coach Doug Pederson were 2-6 in what was quickly become a disastrous season. However, over the final nine games of the season, they became one of the hottest teams in the league as they won seven of nine and shockingly flew up the NFL standings to win the AFC South in the final week of the season.

Related: Love Fantasy Sports? Get Top FREE Insights From One Of The World’s Best Players Today!

Much of their success was due to the play of young franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the offense, and not so much the efforts of the defense. However, the group did play well late in the season and have a pair of young guns on the rise in cornerback Tyson Campbell and edge rusher Josh Allen. Plus, they used their top pick in April on highly touted lineman Travon Walker.

However, this unit could still use some proven veterans to help with their young talent and the organization may see a former No. 1 overall pick as an option to fill that void.

Jadeveon Clowney stats (Career): 109 games, 13 forced fumbles, 43 sacks, 320 tackles

Jacksonville Jaguars in contract talks with Jadeveon Clowney

Credit: USA Today Network

On Sunday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz that former Houston Texans star Jadeveon Clowney was at their facility over the weekend to talk about the possibility of signing with the organization before the 2023 NFL season begins early next month.

The 30-year-old is entering his tenth season in the league but has delivered mixed results due to injuries over the last few years. In 2022 he suited up for 10 games but had a disappointing showing with just two sacks and 28 tackles. However, that did follow a strong showing in 2021 when he racked up nine sacks, 37 tackles, and two forced fumbles in 14 starts for the Cleveland Browns.

Clowney was the first pick overall by the Texans in the 2014 NFL Draft and earned Pro Bowl honors in three consecutive seasons for the team between 2016 and 2018. He reportedly received an offer from the Baltimore Ravens after a meeting with them last week.

He earned $10 million from Cleveland last season, but after a major down year, the Jacksonville Jaguars will likely be looking for a much lower pay rate if they add him to the roster for this season. NFL media league insider Ian Rapoport claimed an offer from the Jags is not “imminent.”