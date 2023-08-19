New England Patriots-Green Bay Packers game suspended after Isaiah Bolden gets stretchered off following hit

Rookie New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden, playing in his second NFL preseason game, had to be stretchered off following a hit to his head on Saturday night. As a result of the frightening collision, both the Patriots and their opponent, the Green Bay Packers, have agreed to suspend the rest of their Week 2 preseason matchup.

Here is a clip of the Bolden hit:

Players from both teams gathered as Bolden remained on the turf following the hit, with the entire Patriots team taking the field to show their support for their teammate. Bolden was immobilized and stretchered off the field before undergoing further medical tests.

Bolden joined the Patriots as the 245th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after playing college football at Florida State from 2018 to 2019 before transferring to Jackson State from 2020 to 2022. The 23-year-old Tampa, Florida native is fighting for a roster spot on the Patriots’ roster.

The game was called with the Patriots leading the Packers 24-17 with 10:38 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“Upon mutual agreement of the teams, tonight’s game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers has been suspended.” Official statements from Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots

Isaiah Bolden update

According to the Patriots, Bolden “had feeling in all his extremities but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation.”

We will continue to provide updates on Bolden’s health once they’re available.

