New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers get in pre-game scuffle

The New England Patriots are at Lambeau Field to battle the Green Bay Packers in their Week 2 preseason matchup, but players from both sides had to be separated from one another before the game could even kick off.

Both teams spent the past week scrimmaging each other in joint practices trying to prepare for Saturday night’s matchup, yet even those battles turned physical after several fights broke out at camp too. It appears that tension carried over into tonight’s duel.

Here’s a brief clip of Patriots and Packers players who had to be separated from one another prior to their 7 PM ET kickoff.

Here’s the fight that the #Patriots and #Packers were in before the week 2 preseason game.



Looks like Jalen Mills was involved. pic.twitter.com/hvbeMIQA1o — Chase (@Chase6D) August 19, 2023

And another angle of the small scuffle:

A shoving match just ensued during the #Patriots – #Packers pregame warmups!



Some New England defensive players were running past the Green Bay sideline when things got chippy.#NEvsGB pic.twitter.com/iKvj6KdWo7 — Carlos (@NEPatriots6x) August 19, 2023

While preseason wins and losses may not matter, it’s safe to say both the Patriots and Packers are playing with a bit of a bigger chip on their shoulders entering the game.

Related: Love Fantasy Sports? Get FREE Insights From One Of The World’s Best Players Today