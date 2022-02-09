Iowa to retire Luka Garza’s No. 55

Feb 28, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) goes to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa will retire the No. 55 worn by Luka Garza, the 2021 National Player of the Year in men’s basketball, on Feb. 22.

The ceremony will take place at halftime of the Hawkeyes’ game against Michigan State.

Also being retired that day are the jerseys of former Hawkeyes Charles “Chuck” Darling, Roy Marble and Murray Wier. Family members of Wier and Marble will be in attendance for a separate ceremony, which will be held before the game.

“This is an honor my family and I will never forget,” Garza said. “… It’s a dream come true to have my name and number in the rafters among all of the other Hawkeye greats.”

Garza, 23, was a second-round selection by the Detroit Pistons in the 2021 draft. In 27 games (five starts) with the Pistons, the 6-foot-11 center is averaging 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game. He is currently assigned to the Motor City Cruise of the G League.

At Iowa, Garza had a stellar senior season in which he averaged 24.1 points and 8.8 rebounds. In 127 career games (118 starts) with the Hawkeyes, he averaged 18.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

–Field Level Media