Indy 500 FAQ: From Start Time To TV Schedule

At the end of May, the 106th edition of America’s favorite Formula One race, the Indy 500, will take place. As always, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will play host to the legendary event that first started in 1911.

It is the fastest car race on the planet and will feature some of the very best drivers from around the world. With the hugely popular event close at hand, here is everything you need to know about the race before tuning into the 2022 Indy 500.

When is the Indy 500?

This year’s 500 takes place on May 29, from inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana. The track was originally built in 1909 and has been home to the iconic race ever since. The venue has 250,000 seats, however, when general admission tickets are added to that total, nearly 350,000 can pack into the speedway to watch one of the biggest events on the Formula One schedule.

What’s Indy 500 start time?

Unlike many other major American events, the Indy 500 doesn’t start in prime time. It is an event that is built around daylight and a pretty sizeable international audience. The Indy 500 time for the 2022 edition of the race is expected to see the green flag drop at 12:45 PM ET.

How can I watch Indy 500 race?

The 106th edition of the Indianapolis 500 will be aired in the United States on NBC Network. Coverage for the event will begin with a pre-race show starting at 11 AM ET. The broadcast is expected to last until 4 PM ET and includes the winner being awarded the Born-Warner Trophy and downing a cold bottle of the finest milk.

How many laps is the Indy 500?

The 500 in the race’s name stands for the number of miles the drivers will travel by the end of the day, not the laps like many people sometimes assume. During the three to four hours long event the 33 Indy 500 cars will circle the 2.5 miles long Indianapolis Motor Speedway 200 times, at speeds over 200 MPH.

Buying tickets for the 2022 Indy 500

While many premier seats to the race are sold out, you can still purchase tickets to this year’s Indy 500 directly from the racetrack here. Currently, general admission tickets are as low as $45, while the highest go for $135.

The Indy 500 is a week-long event in Indianapolis. Along with purchasing tickets for the event, racing fans can also buy tickets to the practices days (May 17-20) for only $15, and the Firestone Legends Day concert the day before the event on May 28.

Who won Indy 500 2021?

In 2021, Formule One legend Hélio Castroneves made history. Twenty years after winning his first Indy 500, the Brazilian won the May classic for the fourth time. He finished the race in just over two hours and 37 minutes. Castroneves tied Rick Mears, Al Unser, and AJ Foyt as the only men to win the race on four occasions. He was also the fourth driver ever to win the race at 46-years-old.

The historic 2021 edition of the race will also go down as the fastest. There were only two cautions throughout the event that saw Indy Car fender benders on pit road instead of on the race track.

