NASCAR: 5 drivers who could make future starts in Trackhouse Racing’s No. 91 car

It was announced on Thursday morning that Formula 1 legend Kimi Raikkonen will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Watkins Glen in the No. 91 car for Trackhouse Racing, an international gateway to NASCAR.

With the door wide open for more divers to follow suit, let’s dive into the five best drivers that could make future starts in the No. 91 car.

Three-time Whelen Euro Series champion Alon Day

Alon Day has six total starts in NASCAR, including two in the Cup Series, but it still makes all of the sense in the world to bring him over for an opportunity in amazing equipment.

Day has won 24 times in 71 attempts during his NASCAR Whelen Euro Series tenure and has finished as the champion on three separate occasions. Day is the greatest driver in the series’ history.

The 30-year-old driver’s best finish in NASCAR was in 13th place when he drove at Mid-Ohio for Carl Long. It has not been a pretty NASCAR tenure, but it would be his best equipment to date. There aren’t many names that make more sense than Day on this list and while it might not be the flashiest headline, it would be very well deserved.

Multi-time international champion Kamui Kobayashi

Kamui Kobayashi is a Japanese racing driver who has won many international championships, such as the 2019-2020 and 2021 FIA World Endurance championships, the 2008-2009 GP2 Asia Series championship, and two Formula 2 titles.

American fans would know Kobayashi from his incredible driving in the Rolex 24 as Jimmie Johnson’s teammate. The 35-year-old driver is known for his aggressive driving which brings him to another level.

There have been very few Japanese Cup Series drivers over the years and it would be refreshing to see Kobayashi bring in a new audience and be an inspiration to many fans.

Kobayashi has experience in similar cars due to his Rolex 24 experience and it would be a pretty cool opportunity for everyone involved to see him flash his talents at a road course.

Daniel Ricciardo to Trackhouse Racing?

Daniel Ricciardo is a 32-year-old Formula 1 driver for McLaren that has been a staple of the series since his breakout during the 2014 season when he won three times for Red Bull.

Ricciardo has embraced the American culture at races, such as Circuit of the Americas and Miami, and would be a brilliant fit for the Trackhouse’s No. 91 car after his departure from Formula 1.

The 32-year-old Australian driver has previously said he won’t rule out giving NASCAR a shot one day. It would be a logical fit and bring excitement to the Cup Series grid.

However, this would most likely be a post-Formula 1 career opportunity which could be several years away. The dream is definitely alive for the self-proclaimed NASCAR fan, but as he said, stock cars are a different beast.

Formula 1 legend Sebastian Vettel brings his talents to NASCAR

Sebastian Vettel is a 34-year-old Formula 1 driver for Aston Martin who is considered one of the best drivers in series history. Vettel has 53 total victories along with his spectacular four consecutive titles.

Vettel recently expressed his desire for Formula 1 to race at Road America and that could be the perfect destination if he wanted to make his NASCAR debut.

The 34-year-old driver is at the end of his career with retirement on the horizon. Vettel has already been offered an IndyCar test drive at Road America, so Trackhouse Racing should at least extend an offer.

Vettel was asked about NASCAR in 2009 and his response was “you should never say never.” There’s certainly a possibility and it would be an earth-shattering grab for the organization.

Trackhouse pulls star from Moto GP

Valentino Rossi is widely considered one of the greatest motorcycle racers of all time. Rossi has compiled 115 wins and remains the only driver to win the 125, 250, 500, and MotoGP World Championships. Rossi also has an outstanding nine World Championship titles. Needless to say, it’s not surprising why the 43-year-old driver has found his way onto this list.

Some might say the transition from motorcycle racing to the Cup Series would be an impossible step; however, Rossi has been racing four-wheel cars in the GT World Challenge Europe and has a desire to race them.

The nine-time World Champion would be a brilliant addition to the Trackhouse No. 91 team for a few races. There might not be a more accomplished driver and it would certainly make headlines across the world.