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Who won the NASCAR Truck race today? With the O’Reilly and Cup Series at EchoPark this weekend, Saturday’s LiUNA 150 at Lime Rock Park featured a smaller field than usual. We still got an interesting race, including a stunning number of cautions with some big surprises at the front of the field.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR Truck Series results today from Lime Rock.

LiUNA 150 Results

Here are the NASCAR Truck results for the LiUNA 150.

PositionDriverPoints
1Grant Enfinger65 Points –– (10 Stage Points)
2Landen Lewis43 Points –– (8 Stage Points)
3Kaden Honeycutt53 Points –– (19 Stage Points)
4Parker Kligerman37 Points –– (4 Stage Points)
5Christian Eckes32 Points
6Daniel Hemric41 Points –– (10 Stage Points)
7Andres Perez De Lara37 Points –– (7 Stage Points)
8Tanner Gray31 Points –– (2 Stage Points)
9Stewart Friesen28 Points
10Colin Braun27 Points
11Cole Butcher27 Points –– (1 Stage Point)
12Brenden Queen25 Points
13Jackson Lee24 Points
14Justin Haley23 Points
15Dawson Sutton22 Points
16Wesley Simp21 Points
17Kris Wright20 Points
18Connor Mosack26 Points –– (7 Stage Points)
19Graham Doyle18 Points
20Giovanni Ruggiero21 Points –– (4 Stage Points)
21Louis Foster16 Points
22Jake Garcia18 Points –– (3 Stage Points)
23Layne Riggs33 Points –– (19 Stage Points)
24Mini Tyrrell13 Points
25Tyler Ankrum17 Points –– (5 Stage Points)
26Frankie Muniz11 Points
27Josh Reaume10 Points
28Corey LaJoie9 Points
29Thomas Annunziata14 Points –– (6 Stage Points)
30Chandler Smith7 Points
31Ben Rhodes6 Points
32Ty Majeski10 Points –– (5 Stage Points)
33Ben Maier4 Points

NASCAR Truck Results Today: Stage Results at Lime Rock

NASCAR Truck Results Today, NASCAR Truck Series Results, LiUNA 150 results, NASCAR Truck Series Stage Results
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here are the NASCAR stage results today for the Truck Series race at Lime Rock.


Truck Series Stage 1 Results at Lime Rock

PositionDriverPoints
1Layne Riggs10 Points
2Kaden Honeycutt9 Points
3Landen Lewis8 Points
4Connor Mosack7 Points
5Thomas Annunziata6 Points
6Ty Majeski5 Points
7Giovanni Ruggiero4 Points
8Daniel Hemric3 Points
9Grant Enfinger2 Points
10Andres Perez De Lara1 Point

Truck Series Stage 2 Results at Lime Rock

PositionDriverPoints
1Kaden Honeycutt10 Points
2Layne Riggs9 Points
3Grant Enfinger8 Points
4Daniel Hemric7 Points
5Andres Perez De Lara6 Points
6Tyler Ankrum5 Points
7Parker Kligerman4 Points
8Jake Garcia3 Points
9Tanner Gray2 Points
10Cole Butcher1 Point
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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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