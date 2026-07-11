Who won the NASCAR Truck race today? With the O’Reilly and Cup Series at EchoPark this weekend, Saturday’s LiUNA 150 at Lime Rock Park featured a smaller field than usual. We still got an interesting race, including a stunning number of cautions with some big surprises at the front of the field.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR Truck Series results today from Lime Rock.
LiUNA 150 Results
Here are the NASCAR Truck results for the LiUNA 150.
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Grant Enfinger
|65 Points –– (10 Stage Points)
|2
|Landen Lewis
|43 Points –– (8 Stage Points)
|3
|Kaden Honeycutt
|53 Points –– (19 Stage Points)
|4
|Parker Kligerman
|37 Points –– (4 Stage Points)
|5
|Christian Eckes
|32 Points
|6
|Daniel Hemric
|41 Points –– (10 Stage Points)
|7
|Andres Perez De Lara
|37 Points –– (7 Stage Points)
|8
|Tanner Gray
|31 Points –– (2 Stage Points)
|9
|Stewart Friesen
|28 Points
|10
|Colin Braun
|27 Points
|11
|Cole Butcher
|27 Points –– (1 Stage Point)
|12
|Brenden Queen
|25 Points
|13
|Jackson Lee
|24 Points
|14
|Justin Haley
|23 Points
|15
|Dawson Sutton
|22 Points
|16
|Wesley Simp
|21 Points
|17
|Kris Wright
|20 Points
|18
|Connor Mosack
|26 Points –– (7 Stage Points)
|19
|Graham Doyle
|18 Points
|20
|Giovanni Ruggiero
|21 Points –– (4 Stage Points)
|21
|Louis Foster
|16 Points
|22
|Jake Garcia
|18 Points –– (3 Stage Points)
|23
|Layne Riggs
|33 Points –– (19 Stage Points)
|24
|Mini Tyrrell
|13 Points
|25
|Tyler Ankrum
|17 Points –– (5 Stage Points)
|26
|Frankie Muniz
|11 Points
|27
|Josh Reaume
|10 Points
|28
|Corey LaJoie
|9 Points
|29
|Thomas Annunziata
|14 Points –– (6 Stage Points)
|30
|Chandler Smith
|7 Points
|31
|Ben Rhodes
|6 Points
|32
|Ty Majeski
|10 Points –– (5 Stage Points)
|33
|Ben Maier
|4 Points
NASCAR Truck Results Today: Stage Results at Lime Rock
Here are the NASCAR stage results today for the Truck Series race at Lime Rock.
Truck Series Stage 1 Results at Lime Rock
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Layne Riggs
|10 Points
|2
|Kaden Honeycutt
|9 Points
|3
|Landen Lewis
|8 Points
|4
|Connor Mosack
|7 Points
|5
|Thomas Annunziata
|6 Points
|6
|Ty Majeski
|5 Points
|7
|Giovanni Ruggiero
|4 Points
|8
|Daniel Hemric
|3 Points
|9
|Grant Enfinger
|2 Points
|10
|Andres Perez De Lara
|1 Point
Truck Series Stage 2 Results at Lime Rock
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Kaden Honeycutt
|10 Points
|2
|Layne Riggs
|9 Points
|3
|Grant Enfinger
|8 Points
|4
|Daniel Hemric
|7 Points
|5
|Andres Perez De Lara
|6 Points
|6
|Tyler Ankrum
|5 Points
|7
|Parker Kligerman
|4 Points
|8
|Jake Garcia
|3 Points
|9
|Tanner Gray
|2 Points
|10
|Cole Butcher
|1 Point