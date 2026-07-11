Who won the NASCAR Truck race today? With the O’Reilly and Cup Series at EchoPark this weekend, Saturday’s LiUNA 150 at Lime Rock Park featured a smaller field than usual. We still got an interesting race, including a stunning number of cautions with some big surprises at the front of the field.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR Truck Series results today from Lime Rock.

LiUNA 150 Results

Here are the NASCAR Truck results for the LiUNA 150.

Position Driver Points 1 Grant Enfinger 65 Points –– (10 Stage Points) 2 Landen Lewis 43 Points –– (8 Stage Points) 3 Kaden Honeycutt 53 Points –– (19 Stage Points) 4 Parker Kligerman 37 Points –– (4 Stage Points) 5 Christian Eckes 32 Points 6 Daniel Hemric 41 Points –– (10 Stage Points) 7 Andres Perez De Lara 37 Points –– (7 Stage Points) 8 Tanner Gray 31 Points –– (2 Stage Points) 9 Stewart Friesen 28 Points 10 Colin Braun 27 Points 11 Cole Butcher 27 Points –– (1 Stage Point) 12 Brenden Queen 25 Points 13 Jackson Lee 24 Points 14 Justin Haley 23 Points 15 Dawson Sutton 22 Points 16 Wesley Simp 21 Points 17 Kris Wright 20 Points 18 Connor Mosack 26 Points –– (7 Stage Points) 19 Graham Doyle 18 Points 20 Giovanni Ruggiero 21 Points –– (4 Stage Points) 21 Louis Foster 16 Points 22 Jake Garcia 18 Points –– (3 Stage Points) 23 Layne Riggs 33 Points –– (19 Stage Points) 24 Mini Tyrrell 13 Points 25 Tyler Ankrum 17 Points –– (5 Stage Points) 26 Frankie Muniz 11 Points 27 Josh Reaume 10 Points 28 Corey LaJoie 9 Points 29 Thomas Annunziata 14 Points –– (6 Stage Points) 30 Chandler Smith 7 Points 31 Ben Rhodes 6 Points 32 Ty Majeski 10 Points –– (5 Stage Points) 33 Ben Maier 4 Points

NASCAR Truck Results Today: Stage Results at Lime Rock

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here are the NASCAR stage results today for the Truck Series race at Lime Rock.

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Truck Series Stage 1 Results at Lime Rock

Position Driver Points 1 Layne Riggs 10 Points 2 Kaden Honeycutt 9 Points 3 Landen Lewis 8 Points 4 Connor Mosack 7 Points 5 Thomas Annunziata 6 Points 6 Ty Majeski 5 Points 7 Giovanni Ruggiero 4 Points 8 Daniel Hemric 3 Points 9 Grant Enfinger 2 Points 10 Andres Perez De Lara 1 Point

Truck Series Stage 2 Results at Lime Rock

Position Driver Points 1 Kaden Honeycutt 10 Points 2 Layne Riggs 9 Points 3 Grant Enfinger 8 Points 4 Daniel Hemric 7 Points 5 Andres Perez De Lara 6 Points 6 Tyler Ankrum 5 Points 7 Parker Kligerman 4 Points 8 Jake Garcia 3 Points 9 Tanner Gray 2 Points 10 Cole Butcher 1 Point