The NASCAR schedule this week takes the Cup Series field to EchoPark Speedway in Georgia, the second trip to EchoPark of the season. It’ll be a Cup Series race under the lights, with 38 drivers competing in the field this weekend.
Looking at the field of Cup Series drivers racing this weekend, we’ll have a few part-timers. BJ McLeod (No. 76 car) is behind the wheel for Live Fast Motorsports and Chad FInchum (No. 66) will be the wheel man for Garage 66.
Related: NASCAR In-Season Challenge Predictions for EchoPark
Let’s dive into he NASCAR Cup Series entry list this weekend for the Quaker State 400.
NASCAR Entry List: EchoPark Speedway
|Entry
|Driver
|Organization
|Crew Chief
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Brandon McSwain
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Brian Wilson
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Richard Boswell II
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Grant Hutchens
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Cliff Daniels
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Jeremy Bullins
|7
|Daniel Suárez
|Spire Motorsports
|Ryan Sparks
|8
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Alan Gustafson
|9
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Andrew Dickeson
|10
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Chris Gayle
|11
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Jonathan Hassler
|12
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Trent Owens
|13
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Scott Graves
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|James Small
|15
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Adam Stevens
|16
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Miles Stanley
|17
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Paul Wolfe
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Charles Denike
|19
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Ryan Fugle
|20
|Austin Hill (i)
|Richard Childress Racing
|Andy Street
|21
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Chris Lawson
|22
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Davin Restivo
|23
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ryan Bergenty
|24
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Aaron Kramer
|25
|John Hunter Nemechek
|LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|Travis Mack
|26
|Erik Jones
|LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
|Justin Alexander
|27
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Billy Scott
|28
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Hyak Motorsports
|Michael Kelley
|29
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Blake Harris
|30
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Billy Plourde
|31
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Tyler Allen
|32
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Derrick Finley
|33
|Chad Finchum (i)
|Garage 66
|Carl Long
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Travis Peterson
|35
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Luke Lambert
|36
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|David Ingram
|37
|Connor Zilisch
|Trackhouse Racing
|Randall Burnett
|38
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Stephen Doran