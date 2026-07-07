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The NASCAR schedule this week takes the Cup Series field to EchoPark Speedway in Georgia, the second trip to EchoPark of the season. It’ll be a Cup Series race under the lights, with 38 drivers competing in the field this weekend.

Looking at the field of Cup Series drivers racing this weekend, we’ll have a few part-timers. BJ McLeod (No. 76 car) is behind the wheel for Live Fast Motorsports and Chad FInchum (No. 66) will be the wheel man for Garage 66.

Related: NASCAR In-Season Challenge Predictions for EchoPark

Let’s dive into he NASCAR Cup Series entry list this weekend for the Quaker State 400.

NASCAR Entry List: EchoPark Speedway

EntryDriverOrganizationCrew Chief
1Ross ChastainTrackhouse RacingBrandon McSwain
2Austin CindricTeam PenskeBrian Wilson
3Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingRichard Boswell II
4Noah GragsonFront Row MotorsportsGrant Hutchens
5Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsCliff Daniels
6Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingJeremy Bullins
7Daniel SuárezSpire MotorsportsRyan Sparks
8Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsAlan Gustafson
9Ty DillonKaulig RacingAndrew Dickeson
10Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingChris Gayle
11Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeJonathan Hassler
12AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingTrent Owens
13Chris BuescherRFK RacingScott Graves
14Chase BriscoeJoe Gibbs RacingJames Small
15Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingAdam Stevens
16Josh BerryWood Brothers RacingMiles Stanley
17Joey LoganoTeam PenskePaul Wolfe
18Bubba Wallace23XI RacingCharles Denike
19William ByronHendrick MotorsportsRyan Fugle
20Austin Hill (i)Richard Childress RacingAndy Street
21Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsChris Lawson
22Riley Herbst23XI RacingDavin Restivo
23Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsRyan Bergenty
24Cole CusterHaas Factory TeamAaron Kramer
25John Hunter NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUBTravis Mack
26Erik JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUBJustin Alexander
27Tyler Reddick23XI RacingBilly Scott
28Ricky Stenhouse JrHyak MotorsportsMichael Kelley
29Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsBlake Harris
30Cody WareRick Ware RacingBilly Plourde
31Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingTyler Allen
32Ryan PreeceRFK RacingDerrick Finley
33Chad Finchum (i)Garage 66Carl Long
34Michael McDowellSpire MotorsportsTravis Peterson
35Carson HocevarSpire MotorsportsLuke Lambert
36BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsDavid Ingram
37Connor ZilischTrackhouse RacingRandall Burnett
38Shane Van GisbergenTrackhouse RacingStephen Doran
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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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