The NASCAR schedule this week takes the Cup Series field to EchoPark Speedway in Georgia, the second trip to EchoPark of the season. It’ll be a Cup Series race under the lights, with 38 drivers competing in the field this weekend.

Looking at the field of Cup Series drivers racing this weekend, we’ll have a few part-timers. BJ McLeod (No. 76 car) is behind the wheel for Live Fast Motorsports and Chad FInchum (No. 66) will be the wheel man for Garage 66.

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Related: NASCAR In-Season Challenge Predictions for EchoPark

Let’s dive into he NASCAR Cup Series entry list this weekend for the Quaker State 400.

NASCAR Entry List: EchoPark Speedway

Entry Driver Organization Crew Chief 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Brandon McSwain 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Brian Wilson 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Richard Boswell II 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Grant Hutchens 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Cliff Daniels 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Jeremy Bullins 7 Daniel Suárez Spire Motorsports Ryan Sparks 8 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Alan Gustafson 9 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Andrew Dickeson 10 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Chris Gayle 11 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Jonathan Hassler 12 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Trent Owens 13 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Scott Graves 14 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing James Small 15 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Adam Stevens 16 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Miles Stanley 17 Joey Logano Team Penske Paul Wolfe 18 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Charles Denike 19 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Ryan Fugle 20 Austin Hill (i) Richard Childress Racing Andy Street 21 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Chris Lawson 22 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Davin Restivo 23 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ryan Bergenty 24 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Aaron Kramer 25 John Hunter Nemechek LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Travis Mack 26 Erik Jones LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Justin Alexander 27 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Billy Scott 28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports Michael Kelley 29 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Blake Harris 30 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Billy Plourde 31 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Tyler Allen 32 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Derrick Finley 33 Chad Finchum (i) Garage 66 Carl Long 34 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Travis Peterson 35 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Luke Lambert 36 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports David Ingram 37 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Randall Burnett 38 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Stephen Doran