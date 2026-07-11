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Updated:

Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Lime Rock Park saw several The Chase contenders pick up DNFs that could prove quite costly as the regular season winds down. With the 14th race of the season now in the books, we can take a look at the Truck Series points leaders right now and where everything stands.

Let’s dive right into the NASCAR Truck standings today after the LiUNA 150. Further below, you can find the Truck Series The Chase cutline outlook.

NASCAR Truck Series Points Leaders Today

Here are the NASCAR Truck standings right now through 14 races.

PositionDriverPointsPoints Behind
1Layne Riggs5620
2Kaden Honeycutt497-65
3Chandler Smith434-128
4Gio Ruggiero410-152
5Christian Eckes408-154
6Ty Majeski353-209
7Ben Rhodes349-213
8Daniel Hemric313-249
9Tyler Ankrum301-261
10Jake Garcia283-279
11Grant Enfinger278-284
12Corey Heim274-288
13Stewart Friesen273-289
14Brenden Queen272-290
15Justin Haley261-301
16Andres Perez250-312
17Tanner Gray246-316
18Mini Tyrrell201-361
19Dawson Sutton197-365
20Cole Butcher177-385
21Kris Wright167-395
22Corey LaJoie160-402
23Frankie Muniz151-411
24Connor Mosack135-427
25Daniel Dye117-445
26Spencer Boyd114-448
27Landen Lewis106-456
28Tyler Reif94-468
29Parker Kligerman76-486
30Adam Andretti76-486

NASCAR Truck The Chase Battle

NASCAR Truck Series Standings, Truck Series Points Leaders
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
PositionDriverPoints Behind 10th
11Grant Enfinger-5
12Stewart Friesen-10
13Brenden Queen-11
14Justin Haley-22
15Andres Perez-33
16Tanner Gray-37
17Mini Tyrrell-82
18Dawson Sutton-86
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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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