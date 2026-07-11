Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Lime Rock Park saw several The Chase contenders pick up DNFs that could prove quite costly as the regular season winds down. With the 14th race of the season now in the books, we can take a look at the Truck Series points leaders right now and where everything stands.
Let’s dive right into the NASCAR Truck standings today after the LiUNA 150. Further below, you can find the Truck Series The Chase cutline outlook.
NASCAR Truck Series Points Leaders Today
Here are the NASCAR Truck standings right now through 14 races.
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|Points Behind
|1
|Layne Riggs
|562
|0
|2
|Kaden Honeycutt
|497
|-65
|3
|Chandler Smith
|434
|-128
|4
|Gio Ruggiero
|410
|-152
|5
|Christian Eckes
|408
|-154
|6
|Ty Majeski
|353
|-209
|7
|Ben Rhodes
|349
|-213
|8
|Daniel Hemric
|313
|-249
|9
|Tyler Ankrum
|301
|-261
|10
|Jake Garcia
|283
|-279
|11
|Grant Enfinger
|278
|-284
|12
|Corey Heim
|274
|-288
|13
|Stewart Friesen
|273
|-289
|14
|Brenden Queen
|272
|-290
|15
|Justin Haley
|261
|-301
|16
|Andres Perez
|250
|-312
|17
|Tanner Gray
|246
|-316
|18
|Mini Tyrrell
|201
|-361
|19
|Dawson Sutton
|197
|-365
|20
|Cole Butcher
|177
|-385
|21
|Kris Wright
|167
|-395
|22
|Corey LaJoie
|160
|-402
|23
|Frankie Muniz
|151
|-411
|24
|Connor Mosack
|135
|-427
|25
|Daniel Dye
|117
|-445
|26
|Spencer Boyd
|114
|-448
|27
|Landen Lewis
|106
|-456
|28
|Tyler Reif
|94
|-468
|29
|Parker Kligerman
|76
|-486
|30
|Adam Andretti
|76
|-486
NASCAR Truck The Chase Battle
|Position
|Driver
|Points Behind 10th
|11
|Grant Enfinger
|-5
|12
|Stewart Friesen
|-10
|13
|Brenden Queen
|-11
|14
|Justin Haley
|-22
|15
|Andres Perez
|-33
|16
|Tanner Gray
|-37
|17
|Mini Tyrrell
|-82
|18
|Dawson Sutton
|-86