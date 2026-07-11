Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Lime Rock Park saw several The Chase contenders pick up DNFs that could prove quite costly as the regular season winds down. With the 14th race of the season now in the books, we can take a look at the Truck Series points leaders right now and where everything stands.

Let’s dive right into the NASCAR Truck standings today after the LiUNA 150. Further below, you can find the Truck Series The Chase cutline outlook.

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NASCAR Truck Series Points Leaders Today

Here are the NASCAR Truck standings right now through 14 races.

Position Driver Points Points Behind 1 Layne Riggs 562 0 2 Kaden Honeycutt 497 -65 3 Chandler Smith 434 -128 4 Gio Ruggiero 410 -152 5 Christian Eckes 408 -154 6 Ty Majeski 353 -209 7 Ben Rhodes 349 -213 8 Daniel Hemric 313 -249 9 Tyler Ankrum 301 -261 10 Jake Garcia 283 -279 11 Grant Enfinger 278 -284 12 Corey Heim 274 -288 13 Stewart Friesen 273 -289 14 Brenden Queen 272 -290 15 Justin Haley 261 -301 16 Andres Perez 250 -312 17 Tanner Gray 246 -316 18 Mini Tyrrell 201 -361 19 Dawson Sutton 197 -365 20 Cole Butcher 177 -385 21 Kris Wright 167 -395 22 Corey LaJoie 160 -402 23 Frankie Muniz 151 -411 24 Connor Mosack 135 -427 25 Daniel Dye 117 -445 26 Spencer Boyd 114 -448 27 Landen Lewis 106 -456 28 Tyler Reif 94 -468 29 Parker Kligerman 76 -486 30 Adam Andretti 76 -486

NASCAR Truck The Chase Battle

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Position Driver Points Behind 10th 11 Grant Enfinger -5 12 Stewart Friesen -10 13 Brenden Queen -11 14 Justin Haley -22 15 Andres Perez -33 16 Tanner Gray -37 17 Mini Tyrrell -82 18 Dawson Sutton -86