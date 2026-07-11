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Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow? Cup Series qualifying results at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta are in, with things always a little more interesting on a drafting track with no practice.

Let’s dive right into the NASCAR starting lineup for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. Further below is where you can find the NASCAR starting grid tomorrow, but for now we’ll examine lap times from qualifying.

Note: The Top 10 drivers advanced through the first round of qualifying and then ran the track a second time to determine the order.

Quaker State 400 Lineup

Here is the NASCAR starting lineup for Sunday’s race at EchoPark.

Pos.DriverLap Time (Sec.)
1Ryan Blaney30.815
2Joey Logano30.851
3Kyle Larson30.902
4Austin Dillon30.904
5Daniel Suarez30.910
6Alex Bowman30.933
7Chase Elliott30.937
8Alex Bowman30.939
9Ross Chastain30.976
10Brad Keselowski31.019
11Erik Jones31.027
12Shane van Gisbergen31.031
13Chris Buescher31.065
14Carson Hocevar31.074
15Ricky Stenhouse Jr31.080
16Ty Dillon31.083
17Josh Berry31.095
18Michael McDowell31.100
19Ryan Preece31.109
20Chase Briscoe31.112
21Todd Gilliland31.119
22Bubba Wallace31.129
23Ty Gibbs31.149
24John H. Nemechek31.176
25Connor Zilisch31.199
26William Byron31.205
27AJ Allmendinger31.212
28Denny Hamlin31.258
29Riley Herbst31.268
30Austin Hill31.284
31Tyler Reddick31.306
32Christopher Bell31.319
33Cole Custer31.323
34Zane Smith31.331
35Cody Ware31.415
36Noah Gragson31.463
37BJ McLeod31.743
38Chad FinchumDNS

NASCAR Starting Grid at EchoPark

NASCAR Starting Lineup, Cup Series Qualifying Results, Quaker State 400 Lineup
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the Quaker State 400 starting grid following Cup Series qualifying results.

RowInside LaneOutside Lane
1Ryan BlaneyJoey Logano
2Kyle LarsonAustin Dillon
3Daniel SuarezAle Bowman
4Chase ElliottAustin Cindric
5Ross ChastainBrad Keselowski
6Erik JonesShane van Gisbergen
7Chris BuescherCarson Hocevar
8Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Ty Dillon
9Josh BerryMichael McDowell
10Ryan PreeceChase Briscoe
11Todd GillilandBubba Wallace
12Ty GibbsJohn H. Nemechek
13Connor ZilischWilliam Byron
14AJ AllmendingerDenny Hamlin
15Riley HerbstAustin Hill
16Tyler ReddickChristopher Bell
17Cole CusterZane Smith
18Cody WareNoah Gragson
19BJ McLeodChad Finchum (DNS)

Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race on Sunday?

Ryan Blaney is on the pole for the Quaker State 400 on Sunday Night at EchoPark Speedway. Teammate Joey Logano joins Blaney on the front row of the NASCAR starting grid for tomorrow’s race.

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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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