Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow? Cup Series qualifying results at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta are in, with things always a little more interesting on a drafting track with no practice.

Let’s dive right into the NASCAR starting lineup for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. Further below is where you can find the NASCAR starting grid tomorrow, but for now we’ll examine lap times from qualifying.

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Note: The Top 10 drivers advanced through the first round of qualifying and then ran the track a second time to determine the order.

Quaker State 400 Lineup

Here is the NASCAR starting lineup for Sunday’s race at EchoPark.

Pos. Driver Lap Time (Sec.) 1 Ryan Blaney 30.815 2 Joey Logano 30.851 3 Kyle Larson 30.902 4 Austin Dillon 30.904 5 Daniel Suarez 30.910 6 Alex Bowman 30.933 7 Chase Elliott 30.937 8 Alex Bowman 30.939 9 Ross Chastain 30.976 10 Brad Keselowski 31.019 11 Erik Jones 31.027 12 Shane van Gisbergen 31.031 13 Chris Buescher 31.065 14 Carson Hocevar 31.074 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 31.080 16 Ty Dillon 31.083 17 Josh Berry 31.095 18 Michael McDowell 31.100 19 Ryan Preece 31.109 20 Chase Briscoe 31.112 21 Todd Gilliland 31.119 22 Bubba Wallace 31.129 23 Ty Gibbs 31.149 24 John H. Nemechek 31.176 25 Connor Zilisch 31.199 26 William Byron 31.205 27 AJ Allmendinger 31.212 28 Denny Hamlin 31.258 29 Riley Herbst 31.268 30 Austin Hill 31.284 31 Tyler Reddick 31.306 32 Christopher Bell 31.319 33 Cole Custer 31.323 34 Zane Smith 31.331 35 Cody Ware 31.415 36 Noah Gragson 31.463 37 BJ McLeod 31.743 38 Chad Finchum DNS

NASCAR Starting Grid at EchoPark

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the Quaker State 400 starting grid following Cup Series qualifying results.

Row Inside Lane Outside Lane 1 Ryan Blaney Joey Logano 2 Kyle Larson Austin Dillon 3 Daniel Suarez Ale Bowman 4 Chase Elliott Austin Cindric 5 Ross Chastain Brad Keselowski 6 Erik Jones Shane van Gisbergen 7 Chris Buescher Carson Hocevar 8 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ty Dillon 9 Josh Berry Michael McDowell 10 Ryan Preece Chase Briscoe 11 Todd Gilliland Bubba Wallace 12 Ty Gibbs John H. Nemechek 13 Connor Zilisch William Byron 14 AJ Allmendinger Denny Hamlin 15 Riley Herbst Austin Hill 16 Tyler Reddick Christopher Bell 17 Cole Custer Zane Smith 18 Cody Ware Noah Gragson 19 BJ McLeod Chad Finchum (DNS)

Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race on Sunday?

Ryan Blaney is on the pole for the Quaker State 400 on Sunday Night at EchoPark Speedway. Teammate Joey Logano joins Blaney on the front row of the NASCAR starting grid for tomorrow’s race.