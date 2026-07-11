Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow? Cup Series qualifying results at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta are in, with things always a little more interesting on a drafting track with no practice.
Let’s dive right into the NASCAR starting lineup for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. Further below is where you can find the NASCAR starting grid tomorrow, but for now we’ll examine lap times from qualifying.
Note: The Top 10 drivers advanced through the first round of qualifying and then ran the track a second time to determine the order.
Quaker State 400 Lineup
Here is the NASCAR starting lineup for Sunday’s race at EchoPark.
|Pos.
|Driver
|Lap Time (Sec.)
|1
|Ryan Blaney
|30.815
|2
|Joey Logano
|30.851
|3
|Kyle Larson
|30.902
|4
|Austin Dillon
|30.904
|5
|Daniel Suarez
|30.910
|6
|Alex Bowman
|30.933
|7
|Chase Elliott
|30.937
|8
|Alex Bowman
|30.939
|9
|Ross Chastain
|30.976
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|31.019
|11
|Erik Jones
|31.027
|12
|Shane van Gisbergen
|31.031
|13
|Chris Buescher
|31.065
|14
|Carson Hocevar
|31.074
|15
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|31.080
|16
|Ty Dillon
|31.083
|17
|Josh Berry
|31.095
|18
|Michael McDowell
|31.100
|19
|Ryan Preece
|31.109
|20
|Chase Briscoe
|31.112
|21
|Todd Gilliland
|31.119
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|31.129
|23
|Ty Gibbs
|31.149
|24
|John H. Nemechek
|31.176
|25
|Connor Zilisch
|31.199
|26
|William Byron
|31.205
|27
|AJ Allmendinger
|31.212
|28
|Denny Hamlin
|31.258
|29
|Riley Herbst
|31.268
|30
|Austin Hill
|31.284
|31
|Tyler Reddick
|31.306
|32
|Christopher Bell
|31.319
|33
|Cole Custer
|31.323
|34
|Zane Smith
|31.331
|35
|Cody Ware
|31.415
|36
|Noah Gragson
|31.463
|37
|BJ McLeod
|31.743
|38
|Chad Finchum
|DNS
NASCAR Starting Grid at EchoPark
Here is the Quaker State 400 starting grid following Cup Series qualifying results.
|Row
|Inside Lane
|Outside Lane
|1
|Ryan Blaney
|Joey Logano
|2
|Kyle Larson
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Daniel Suarez
|Ale Bowman
|4
|Chase Elliott
|Austin Cindric
|5
|Ross Chastain
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|Erik Jones
|Shane van Gisbergen
|7
|Chris Buescher
|Carson Hocevar
|8
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Ty Dillon
|9
|Josh Berry
|Michael McDowell
|10
|Ryan Preece
|Chase Briscoe
|11
|Todd Gilliland
|Bubba Wallace
|12
|Ty Gibbs
|John H. Nemechek
|13
|Connor Zilisch
|William Byron
|14
|AJ Allmendinger
|Denny Hamlin
|15
|Riley Herbst
|Austin Hill
|16
|Tyler Reddick
|Christopher Bell
|17
|Cole Custer
|Zane Smith
|18
|Cody Ware
|Noah Gragson
|19
|BJ McLeod
|Chad Finchum (DNS)
Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race on Sunday?
Ryan Blaney is on the pole for the Quaker State 400 on Sunday Night at EchoPark Speedway. Teammate Joey Logano joins Blaney on the front row of the NASCAR starting grid for tomorrow’s race.