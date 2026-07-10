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The NASCAR Cup Series is racing at EchoPark Speedway this weekend in Atlanta for the Quaker State 400 on Sunday night. Before the starting lineup for this weekend’s race is set, we’ve got Cup Series qualifying on Saturday to determine the starting grid.

Of note for this weekend, we’re back at a drafting track so there is no Cup Series practice this weekend. Cars will come out of the garage and hit the track immediately at 4:30 PM ET, with all 38 drivers going in a single group.

Related: NASCAR In-Season Challenge Predictions for EchoPark

Let’s dive into the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order for Saturday at EchoPark.

NASCAR Qualifying Order for Atlanta: Quaker State 400

PosDriversMetric Score
1BJ McLeod40.700
2Chad Finchum(i)40.400
3Connor Zilisch #37.100
4Austin Hill34.900
5Josh Berry32.700
6Cole Custer31.900
7Cody Ware31.800
8Noah Gragson28.200
9Ryan Preece27.200
10Michael McDowell26.600
11Zane Smith26.500
12Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.26.000
13Tyler Reddick25.800
14Kyle Larson25.600
15Austin Dillon25.500
16John Hunter Nemechek24.200
17Ty Dillon23.900
18Shane Van Gisbergen21.700
19Brad Keselowski20.700
20Ross Chastain19.200
21Todd Gilliland18.700
22Carson Hocevar18.100
23AJ Allmendinger17.600
24Erik Jones15.600
25Chris Buescher15.400
26Riley Herbst14.200
27Joey Logano13.800
28Austin Cindric13.600
29Daniel Suarez13.100
30Alex Bowman11.900
31Chase Elliott9.200
32Bubba Wallace8.100
33Ty Gibbs6.800
34William Byron6.400
35Ryan Blaney5.800
36Christopher Bell4.400
37Chase Briscoe3.100
38Denny Hamlin2.400
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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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