The NASCAR Cup Series is racing at EchoPark Speedway this weekend in Atlanta for the Quaker State 400 on Sunday night. Before the starting lineup for this weekend’s race is set, we’ve got Cup Series qualifying on Saturday to determine the starting grid.

Of note for this weekend, we’re back at a drafting track so there is no Cup Series practice this weekend. Cars will come out of the garage and hit the track immediately at 4:30 PM ET, with all 38 drivers going in a single group.

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Related: NASCAR In-Season Challenge Predictions for EchoPark

Let’s dive into the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order for Saturday at EchoPark.

NASCAR Qualifying Order for Atlanta: Quaker State 400

Pos Drivers Metric Score 1 BJ McLeod 40.700 2 Chad Finchum(i) 40.400 3 Connor Zilisch # 37.100 4 Austin Hill 34.900 5 Josh Berry 32.700 6 Cole Custer 31.900 7 Cody Ware 31.800 8 Noah Gragson 28.200 9 Ryan Preece 27.200 10 Michael McDowell 26.600 11 Zane Smith 26.500 12 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 26.000 13 Tyler Reddick 25.800 14 Kyle Larson 25.600 15 Austin Dillon 25.500 16 John Hunter Nemechek 24.200 17 Ty Dillon 23.900 18 Shane Van Gisbergen 21.700 19 Brad Keselowski 20.700 20 Ross Chastain 19.200 21 Todd Gilliland 18.700 22 Carson Hocevar 18.100 23 AJ Allmendinger 17.600 24 Erik Jones 15.600 25 Chris Buescher 15.400 26 Riley Herbst 14.200 27 Joey Logano 13.800 28 Austin Cindric 13.600 29 Daniel Suarez 13.100 30 Alex Bowman 11.900 31 Chase Elliott 9.200 32 Bubba Wallace 8.100 33 Ty Gibbs 6.800 34 William Byron 6.400 35 Ryan Blaney 5.800 36 Christopher Bell 4.400 37 Chase Briscoe 3.100 38 Denny Hamlin 2.400