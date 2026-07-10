The NASCAR Cup Series is racing at EchoPark Speedway this weekend in Atlanta for the Quaker State 400 on Sunday night. Before the starting lineup for this weekend’s race is set, we’ve got Cup Series qualifying on Saturday to determine the starting grid.
Of note for this weekend, we’re back at a drafting track so there is no Cup Series practice this weekend. Cars will come out of the garage and hit the track immediately at 4:30 PM ET, with all 38 drivers going in a single group.
Related: NASCAR In-Season Challenge Predictions for EchoPark
Let’s dive into the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order for Saturday at EchoPark.
NASCAR Qualifying Order for Atlanta: Quaker State 400
|Pos
|Drivers
|Metric Score
|1
|BJ McLeod
|40.700
|2
|Chad Finchum(i)
|40.400
|3
|Connor Zilisch #
|37.100
|4
|Austin Hill
|34.900
|5
|Josh Berry
|32.700
|6
|Cole Custer
|31.900
|7
|Cody Ware
|31.800
|8
|Noah Gragson
|28.200
|9
|Ryan Preece
|27.200
|10
|Michael McDowell
|26.600
|11
|Zane Smith
|26.500
|12
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|26.000
|13
|Tyler Reddick
|25.800
|14
|Kyle Larson
|25.600
|15
|Austin Dillon
|25.500
|16
|John Hunter Nemechek
|24.200
|17
|Ty Dillon
|23.900
|18
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|21.700
|19
|Brad Keselowski
|20.700
|20
|Ross Chastain
|19.200
|21
|Todd Gilliland
|18.700
|22
|Carson Hocevar
|18.100
|23
|AJ Allmendinger
|17.600
|24
|Erik Jones
|15.600
|25
|Chris Buescher
|15.400
|26
|Riley Herbst
|14.200
|27
|Joey Logano
|13.800
|28
|Austin Cindric
|13.600
|29
|Daniel Suarez
|13.100
|30
|Alex Bowman
|11.900
|31
|Chase Elliott
|9.200
|32
|Bubba Wallace
|8.100
|33
|Ty Gibbs
|6.800
|34
|William Byron
|6.400
|35
|Ryan Blaney
|5.800
|36
|Christopher Bell
|4.400
|37
|Chase Briscoe
|3.100
|38
|Denny Hamlin
|2.400