Monaco Grand Prix 2022: Date, TV, track info and everything you need to know￼

The 2022 Monaco Grand Prix is just around the corner, providing racing fans with arguably the most iconic race on the Formula 1 schedule. Following a remarkable debut of the Miami Grand Prix, expectations are high for the storied race at Circuit de Monaco.

We won’t know the pole positions until after the qualifying runs on May 28 and betting odds for the winner will become available later this month. While the Monaco GP is still more than a week way, the excitement for the race means it’s time for an overview of what F1 will put on display.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Monaco GP.

When is the Monaco Grand Prix 2022?

The Monaco GP will be held on May 29 at 9 AM EST. It’s an early race for the United States due to the location, with the race starting at 3 PM local time.

Date: Sunday, May 29 at 9:00 AM EST

Sunday, May 29 at 9:00 AM EST How to Watch: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Univison, F1 TV Pro

ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Univison, F1 TV Pro Qualifying: Saturday, May 28 at 10 AM EST

Saturday, May 28 at 10 AM EST Practice 1: Friday, May 27 at 8 AM EST

Friday, May 27 at 8 AM EST Practice 2: Friday, May 27 at 11 AM EST

Friday, May 27 at 11 AM EST Practice 3: Saturday, May 28 at 7 AM EST

Monaco Grand Prix track info

One of motor sport's most famous challenges awaits #ABBFormulaE competitors this weekend – the legendary Circuit de Monaco.



Preview 👉 https://t.co/izw2ip5fW3 pic.twitter.com/CxywweJgCf — FIA (@fia) April 27, 2022

The track at Circuit de Monaco is a street circuit that takes F1 drivers throughout areas of the city. There is one speed trap in Sector 2 and a DRS detection zone in Sector 3. While the sights are beautiful, it’s also an incredibly challenging race because of the narrow streets and tight turns. To highlight the difficult, per F1, not a single passing move was executed in the 2003 GP.

Here’s everything else you need to know about the track itself.

Laps: 78

78 Circuit Length: 3.337 lm or 2.0735 miles

3.337 lm or 2.0735 miles Race Distance: 260.286 km or 161.734 miles

260.286 km or 161.734 miles First Race: 1950

1950 Lap Record: 1:12:.909, Lewis Hamilton (2021)

Where is Monaco Grand Prix?

The Monaco Grand Prix is a Formula 1 race held annually at the Circuit de Monaco, on the city streets of Monte Carlo and La Condamine by the water along the Principality of Monaco. It is recognized as one of the most beautiful race locations in the world.

2022 Monaco Grand Prix ticket information

There are a variety of ways to obtain tickets for the Formula 1 Miami GP race. There are ticket packages available at F1 Experiences, through the official Formula 1 website and there are ticket options via the Monaco Grand Prix site. You must purchase tickets for individual days.

Ticket costs for the huge F1 race at Monaco vary depending on how many days fans want to attend and where the tickets are located. Here’s a brief breakdown of some ticket prices.

Grandstand tickets (Friday) – $125 USD

Grandstand tickets (Saturday) – $225 USD

Grandstand tickets (Friday-Sunday) – $920 USD

There are also more luxurious seating options, but they are more expensive. A single ticket on the fifth-floor Caravelles costs more than $3,000 USD. Roof access to the Caravelles for all three days costs more than $4,000 per ticket and an individual Sunday ticket on the Majestic Roof is more than $3,2000 USD.

Who won Monaco Grand Prix last year?

Max Verstappen won the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix, taking the podium with a victory for Red Bull Racing-Honda. It was his first victory in the Monaco GP in his career, winning with a final time of 1:39:56.820.

2nd place: Carlos Sainz Jr – +8.968 seconds

Carlos Sainz Jr – +8.968 seconds 3rd place: Lando Norris – +19.427 seconds

Lando Norris – +19.427 seconds 4th place: Sergio Pérez – +20.49 seconds

Sergio Pérez – +20.49 seconds 5th place: Sebastian Vettel – +52.591

Monaco GP winners