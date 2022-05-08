WATCH: Max Verstappen wins first ever Miami Grand Prix

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

To say that Max Verstappen has already had a stellar Formula One career would be an understatement.

The history-making driver made more history Sunday in the first ever Miami Grand Prix, winning it for Red Bull Racing.

MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS THE FIRST EVER MIAMI GP! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/iOd8Trp2SS — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 8, 2022

We’re talking about an absolutely dominant performance from Verstappen here. He won going away with tremendous straight-line speed throughout the afternoon in Miami.

Max Verstappen wins Miami Grand Prix: A look at the full results

Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Jr. Sergio Pérez George Russell

Verstappen entered the Miami Grand Prix ranked No. 2 in Formula One behind the aforementioned Leclerc.

Since jumping on to the grandest of stages, the Belgium native has been absolutely dominant. He’s earned 22 victories and just won his first Grand Slam by taking the Austrian Grand Prix back in 2021.

Verstappen made history back in 2015 by becoming the youngest driver to compete in a Formula One event at the age of 17. One year later, Verstappen again made history by winning the Spanish Grand Prix at 18 — becoming the youngest driver to win a Formale One Gran Prix event.

Sports world reacts to Max Verstappen winning Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has won every single race he's finished this season 💪 pic.twitter.com/4CWeSED6KA — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 8, 2022

Max Verstappen's performance was so impressive today.



His race pace (especially given his lack of practice time) was immense. — FormulaRacers (@formularacers_) May 8, 2022

Ain’t no stopping Max Verstappen pic.twitter.com/E3Hs1DVEL8 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) May 8, 2022

Don’t ever compare Max Verstappen to anyone else on the grid. Just don’t. Save yourself the embarrassment. — t. (@tiastappen) May 8, 2022

Max Verstappen has STILL won every single race he’s finished this season — Matt Gallagher (@MattyWTF1) May 8, 2022