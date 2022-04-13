Indy 500 qualifying, lineup, results, and all-time winners

Outside of who wins the annual race in May, the Indy 500 qualifying and lineup are some of the most important details during the week-long racing celebration from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. As we get closer to the drop of the legendary green flag on May 29, this space will keep you up to date with the latest race qualifying info, lineups, and a cornucopia of other historical facts ahead of the 2022 Indy 500.

Indy 500 qualifying results

Qualifying for this year’s race will happen on Saturday, May 28. The random draw to set up the order for qualifying will happen the night before. We will keep you updated on draws, and final qualifying numbers when they become available.

Indy 500 qualifying results 2022:

COMING SOON

2022 Indy 500 lineup

The lineup, or the starting grid for the Indy 500, will be assigned once qualifying is completed the day before the race. In 2021, the top qualifying times, and the drivers in row one, were Scott Dixon, Colton Herta, and Rinus VeeKay.

Starting grid for Indy 500:

COMING SOON

How many four-time Indy 500 winners have there been?

The 500 is one of the most prestigious races among all competitive driving sports. It has become more than just a staple on the American sports event on the calendar, it is a globally recognized happening that features drivers from around the world. Oddly enough, four men have won the race four times each. In 2021, Helio Castroneves made it an elite quartet with J. Foyt, Al Unser, and Rick Mears.

Indy 500 winners since 2000

Helio Castroneves – 2:37:19.3846 (2021)

Takuma Sato – 3:10.05.0880

Simon Pagenaud – 2:50:39.2797

Will Power – 2:59:42.6365

Takuma Sato – 3:13:03.3584

Alexander Rossi – 3:00:02.0872

Juan Pablo Montoya – 3:05:56.5286

Ryan Hunter-Reay – 2:40:48.2305

Tony Kanaan – 2:40:03.4181

Dario Franchitti – 2:58:51.2532

Dan Wheldon – 2:56:11.7267

Dario Franchitti – 3:05:37.0131

Helio Castroneves – 3:19:34.6427

Scott Dixon – 3:28:57.6792

Dario Franchitti – 2:44:03.5608

Sam Hornish, Jr. – 3:10:58.7590

Dan Wheldon – 3:10:21.0769

Buddy Rice – 3:14:55.2395

Gil de Ferran – 3:11:56.989

Helio Castroneves – 3:00:10.871

Helio Castroneves – 3:31:54.180

Juan Pablo Montoya – 2:58:59.431 (2000)

Indy 500 winners from the past

Foyt, Unser, Mears, and Castroneves are like the Mount Rushmore of the Indy 500 race. However, the race dates back to 1911 and will see its 106th edition in 2022. There have been over 100 winners and many drivers who have done special things in this historic racing tradition.

Fastest win time: Arie Luyendyk, 2hr, 41min, 18 seconds in 1990

Arie Luyendyk, 2hr, 41min, 18 seconds in 1990 Consecutive winners: 5 drivers have won the race in consecutive years

5 drivers have won the race in consecutive years Oldest winner: Al Unser, 47-year and 360 days

Al Unser, 47-year and 360 days Multi-time winners: 20 drives have won the race more than once

20 drives have won the race more than once Rookie winners: 10 racers have won the Indy 500 in their first attempt

10 racers have won the Indy 500 in their first attempt Youngest winner: Troy Ruttman, 22-years and 88 days

Troy Ruttman, 22-years and 88 days First female participant: Janet Guthrie in 1977

How many times has the Indy 500 pole winner won the race?

Sitting in the pole position the day before the race is a distinguished honor to have each year. Those drivers start off the race in the first and oftentimes are considered the favorite to win the whole thing. During the race’s estimable history, 20 drivers who sat in the pole position would go on to become 500 champions. It is the winningest starting position in race history.

Why do Indy 500 winners drink milk?

The race winner gulping down a big bottle of the finest milk in Indianapolis is a race track tradition that dates back to 1936. Legend has it that Louis Meyer drank some in victory lane following his win because his mother supposedly said it would refresh him on a hot day. That is surely counter to fans of the film Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, who are well aware that milk is a “bad choice” on a hot day.

How much do Indy 500 winners make?

The payout to the 500 winner is never a set amount. However, over the last decade, the race champions earn somewhere in the range of $2.5 million.