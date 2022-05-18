2022 Belmont Stakes horses, top odds, and predictions

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Belmont Stakes horses will feature as many as 12 of the best three-year-olds on the planet, including Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike. And those thoroughbreds are sure to generate a whole bunch of bets from folks looking to score big on picking this year’s winner.

Before you plunk down your hard-earned money on a filly or colt in June, find out here who will be the Belmont Stakes horses in 2022, the odds on favorites, and the best bet to win the mile and a half long race in New York.

Related: 2022 Belmont Stakes FAQ – All you need to know before watching this year’s race

2022 Belmont Stakes horses

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The horses in the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes are still to be determined. The field will gain some clarity following the Preakness Stakes on May 21. However, there are sure to be horses from the Kentucky Derby and Preakness that will compete at Belmont Race Track on June 11. One thoroughbred that is guaranteed to compete in New York is Derby winner Rich Strike.

Rich Strike

The Eric R. Reed trained horse Rich Strike stunned the sports world on May 7 by winning the derby. The 80-1 underdog made history when he stormed to the finish and snatched victory from race favorites Epicenter and Zandon. Owner Rick Dawson decided to bypass history at Pimlico by purposefully aiming to ready his horse to win at Belmont and take two of the three legs of the Triple Crown. Knowing that, expect Strike to be a favorite at Belmont.

Simplification

The Antonio Sano trained colt Simplification finished fourth in the Kentucky Derby. Just behind the race winner, and the two top picks heading into the contest. Meaning he is a thoroughbred with elite talent that can hang with the best. At Pimlico, Simplification had a new jockey in Hall-of-Famer John Velasquez. Will this new combination bring their talents to New York in June?

Epicenter

Epicenter is a bay colt trained by one of the best trainers in the sport, Steve Asmussen. For much of the time leading up to the Kentucky Derby, he was one of the top picks to win the legendary race. His near-victory and second-place finish are proof of the potential of this particular horse. Epicenter is a favorite at the Preakness, and if he enters to compete at the Belmont, there is no doubt he will be a top choice.

Odds for 2002 Belmont Stakes

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The odds for the June 11 race will come in the week prior to the event. Once those lines are set, they will be added to this space. Until those numbers are released, take a look at the final betting odds before last year’s Stakes race in Elmont.

2021 Belmont Stakes betting odds

Essential Quality 2-1

Known Agenda 5-2

Hot Rod Charlie 3-1

Rock Your World 4-1

Rombauer 8-1

Bourbonic 9-1

France Go de Ina 19-1

Overtook 13-1

Prediction

COMING SOON

Rich Strike wins 2022 Kentucky Derby winner

An 80-1 betting underdog shocked the world on May 7 and won the 147th edition of the Kentucky Derby. Rich Strike was an alternate and only entered the race on Friday after Ethereal Road dropped out. The horse made history as the second-biggest underdog ever to win the first leg of the prestigious Triple Crown trio of races.

Rich was held out of the Preakness with an eye on winning the Belmont Stakes. A bummer for fans looking for another Triple Crown contender but it set the stage for a top choice in New York.

Who won the 2021 Belmont Stakes

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into last year’s contest, Essential Quality was viewed as the thoroughbred to beat, despite competing against 2021 Preakness Stakes winner Rombauer. In the end, the oddsmakers were dead on as the 2-1 favorite was able to beat back the field, and the late charge of 3-1 horse Hot Rod Charlie, to win the 2021 Belmont Stakes.