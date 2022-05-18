Belmont Stakes 2022: Everything you need to know

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 edition of the legendary Belmont Stakes — the oldest and longest race in the Triple Crown series — takes place on June 11. The 154th version of the New York-based race is sure to be as thrilling and relevant as in past years. Here, you can find everything you’ll need to know about this year’s race, including watch times, how to bet, and details about the contest itself.

When are the Preakness Stakes?

The annual race will take place on June 11, at its long-time home, the Belmont Race Track in Elmont, New York. However, that was not always the location for the fourth oldest horse race in North America. Before being moved to the borough of Queens, the Belmont Stakes was run for many years at the Jerome Park Racetrack in the Bronx starting in 1867.

What time is the Belmont Stakes?

The stakes race is just one of many races on June 11. However, the actual event everyone is there to see takes place towards the end of the day right around 6:45 PM EST. The first in the day’s slate of races at Belmont will start at 4 PM EST.

What channel can I watch the Belmont stakes 2022 on?

Just like the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, the Belmont Stakes will be broadcast on NBC starting at 5 PM EST. The network’s early coverage begins at 3 PM EST with their yearly pre-race show. You can also view the 2022 Belmont Stakes virtually on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app.

How long is the 2022 Stakes race?

The historic yearly race at Belmont Race Track is the longest of the three Triple Crown contests at 1 1/2 miles, or 12 furlongs, long. So speed and stamina will be important for the 12 thoroughbreds in the field to hold up for nearly two and half minutes and make history.

The fastest horse ever to win the Belmont Stakes was the one and only Secretariat, when he set the race record of 2 minutes and 24 seconds back in 1973. The legendary three-year-old also won that year’s Triple Crown.

How can you bet on the winner of the Belmont?

There are various options to place your bets on the horses running in this year’s race since sports gambling in-person and online is legal in 30 states. If you aren’t lucky enough to bet in person at Elmont, you can lay down some of your hard-earned money on your favorite horse here.

Odds for 2022 Belmont Stakes

The odds and horses in the 2022 Belmont Stakes will be decided following the Preakness Stakes on May 21. Once the participants are decided they will be updated in this space. However, you can take a look at the field and the final odds from the 2021 Belmont Stakes below.

2021 Belmont Stakes betting odds

Essential Quality 2-1

Known Agenda 5-2

Hot Rod Charlie 3-1

Rock Your World 4-1

Rombauer 8-1

Bourbonic 9-1

France Go de Ina 19-1

Overtook 13-1

Who won the Belmont Stakes 2021?

Heading into last year’s contest, Essential Quality was viewed as the thoroughbred to beat, despite competing against 2021 Preakness Stakes winner Rombauer. In the end, the oddsmakers were dead on as the 2-1 favorite was able to beat back the field, and the late charge of 3-1 horse Hot Rod Charlie, to win the 2021 Belmont Stakes.

How much do Belmont Stakes tickets cost?

Tickets for the 2022 race, as you would expect, vary in price. General admission tickets for the June 11 competition are just $40. Specially reserved seats in various positions at the track begin at $90 and go as high as $450. Seats that include dining run between $550 and $650. You can get the full rundown of ticket prices here.