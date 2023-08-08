Yesterday reports emerged of Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt’s meeting with the New Orleans Saints on Monday. By Tuesday, those rumors pointed to Hunt likely landing a contract with the Saints. Just hours later, that no longer appears to be the case.

Now the Indianapolis Colts, who are dealing with their own contract situation with Jonathan Taylor, have jumped into the mix to sign Hunt. In fact, according to Adam Schefter, despite the former Chiefs and Browns RB having a “great” visit with New Orleans, he’s now set to visit the Colts on Wednesday instead.

This latest twist reportedly came after the Colts called Hunt just before his workout with the Saints began. It was in that conversation that the Colts reportedly offered the 28-year-old more money than the Saints presented.

Related: Love Fantasy Sports? Get FREE Insights From One Of The World’s Best Players Today

Depending on what Hunt is seeking, the chance to make more money with Indianapolis could appeal to the seven-year-pro. Yet, figuring out where he fits in on the Colts’ depth chart could be another conversation, depending on Taylor’s status with the team.

Kareem Hunt’s stats last season: 123 carries, 468 rushing yards, 3 TD, 3.8 YPC, 210 receiving yards

For now, team owner Jim Irsay insists Taylor isn’t available via trade as the running back continues to rehab his ankle injury. Once he’s healthy, the NFL’s leading rusher from 2021 might end up with a proven backup offering a breather whenever necessary. With Zack Moss expected to miss up to six weeks with a recently broken arm, the Colts need more depth at the position at the very least.

Related: NFL insider provides Jonathan Taylor trade market update