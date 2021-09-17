Indianapolis Colts will be focus of ‘Hard Knocks’ in-season episodes

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich (right) talks with quarterback Carson Wentz (2) on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium and Indianapolis. The Seahawks defeated the Colts, 28-16. Indianapolis Colts And Seattle Seahawks On Nfl Week 1 At Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday Sept 12 2021

The Indianapolis Colts will feature in the first in-season episodes of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this year, the NFL announced Thursday.

“Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts” will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 17, and run every Wednesday for the remainder of the season.

The Colts are coming off a playoff run in 2020 but started the season with a 28-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Indianapolis has plenty of storylines for the show. These include Carson Wentz trying to revive his career after falling out of favor in Philadelphia, the relationship between Wentz and coach Frank Reich, the play of star linebacker Darius Leonard and the ongoing pandemic.

“We could not be more thrilled to bring ‘Hard Knocks’ and the remarkable behind-the-scenes access it provides for the entirety of an NFL season,” NFL Films senior executive Ross Ketover said in a statement. “Thanks to HBO, along with the incredible cooperation from the Colts, we are able to deliver a groundbreaking new edition of the series.”

“Hard Knocks” first premiered on HBO in 2001. Except for 2011, when the league had an offseason lockout, the show has followed at least one team every preseason since 2007.

The Dallas Cowboys were the stars of this summer’s season. It was their third time being featured.

The Colts have never been featured on the show.

–Field Level Media