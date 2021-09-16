Indianapolis Colts to be featured on in-season ‘Hard Knocks’ starting in November

The NFL and “Hard Knocks” made an announcement about the future of the long-running reality television show after featuring the Dallas Cowboys this past summer.

For the first time ever, there’s going to be an in-season version of the popular television show. It’s going to feature Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts.

“On Thursday night, the NFL announced an in-season version of Hard Knocks that will feature the Indianapolis Colts, who do not lack for drama even without omnipresent cameras and microphones,” NFL Media’s Judy Battista reported Thursday. “The series will premiere Nov. 17 (10 p.m. ET) on HBO and streaming on HBO Max and figures to include plenty of behind-the-scenes focus on quarterback Carson Wentz, as he tries to resurrect his career after his trade from the Philadelphia Eagles to reunite with coach Frank Reich, and linebacker Darius Leonard, one of the game’s best defensive players. The Colts also have one of the most colorful and candid owners in sports in Jim Irsay.”

Do the Indianapolis Colts make sense for “Hard Knocks?”

Sep 12, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) leaves the field after facing the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium and Indianapolis. The Seahawks defeated the Colts, 28-16. Mandatory Credit: Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

That’s the million-dollar question. One might think that a more-popular team in a larger market would make more sense. Indianapolis is coming off a Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and doesn’t necessarily have broad appeal among your average NFL fan.

This past summer saw the Dallas Cowboys featured for the third time. Back in 2020, both Los Angeles teams in that of the Rams and Chargers were featured. In 2019, it was the then-Oakland Raiders.

All of these teams have widespread appeal. Again, that’s not something we can say about the Indianapolis Colts. Turning them to save this fledgling program might be a last-ditch effort from both the NFL and HBO.

Time will tell on that front.