5 Indianapolis Colts’ most intriguing 2024 NFL Draft targets: Offense

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NFL Draft is a week away. Many different analysts and experts are still completing mock drafts, projecting different prospects for the Indianapolis Colts. One thing that horseshoe fans need to remember is that GM Chris Ballard said one thing the team needs to get better at is explosive plays.

The return of quarterback Anthony Richardson paired with the help of Jonathan Taylor should bring more explosive plays to the Colts. However, the team can not rely solely on just those two players plus the growth of their other young players. The free agent market is pretty much tapped out for explosive playmakers. Some can be beneficial. The question is, is their cost and value worth more than using a draft pick on an unproven rookie?

Here are five players in this year’s draft that are the most intriguing for the Colts.

Ladd McConkey – Georgia

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

6-feet, 186 lbs

Ladd McConkey is a name that has people buzzing. He only appeared in eight games in his final collegiate season, due to back and ankle injuries, compiling 29 catches for 461 yards and two touchdowns. But he finished his college career with 119 catches, 1,687 yards, and 14 touchdowns, along with 13 rushing attempts for 216 yards and four touchdowns. However, when you watch his film you can’t get excited about the playmaker he is.

Despite McConkey’s six-foot-tall frame, some scouts view him as just an NFL slot receiver. Even if that’s all he is, he should still find success, as he’s drawing comparisons to Antonio Brown. He’ll need to get stronger both to win contested catches and to beat press coverage. One area of his route running that needs improvement is his ability to track and catch the deep ball.

The one area that McConkey shines bright on is his route running as it was hard for SEC cornerbacks to keep him covered. He utilizes precise route running along with head fakes and the ability to stop and start in an instant to keep his defender off balance. It’s the last point that brings the comparison to the aforementioned Brown. It’s also a major reason why he’s so hard to cover. He does have enough speed, as evidenced by his 4.39 40-yard dash time, to threaten defenses deep.

Related: 5 cornerback prospects the Indianapolis Colts should target in 2024 NFL Draft

Malachi Corley – Western Kentucky

Credit: Alberto Silva Fernandez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

5-foot-11, 215 lbs

Malachi Corley is a perfect example of how deep this wide receiver class is, as he’s projected to be a Day 2 selection. Regardless of when he’s selected, he has NFL talent. Now, the question for the team that selects him is how they’ll develop him. The way he plays draws comparisons to Deebo Samuel, and Corley’s nickname is the ‘YAC King.’

Now, he does need to work on his route running and expand his route tree. While at Western Kentucky, Corley ran a limited route tree and took a lot of ‘handoffs’ out wide. And even though he breaks a lot of tackles with his physical play, he struggles with contested catches. There is also the question if he’ll be able to play on the outside in the NFL. He could in college. However, if he can’t run better routes, then he may be a gadget player or slot wide receiver.

Corley did have a lot of targets schemed for him too, but despite this, he is a hit stick with the ball in his hands. His film is littered with many broken tackles, and it’s no surprise that he is adept at picking up extra yards. Despite being just 5-foot-11, Corley does a good job of catching the ball away from his frame, which helps expand his catch radius.

Related: 5 Indianapolis Colts wide receiver targets in 2024 NFL Draft

Theo Johnson – Penn State

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

6-foot-6, 259 lbs

It’s quite possible that by the time the Colts pick at 15 Brock Bowers is gone. If so here is another intriguing tight end that can fit Shane Steichen’s desires. Theo Johnson looks the part of an NFL tight end. He also moves fairly well with his size, drawing comparisons to Jimmy Graham. However, his college production leaves a lot to be desired.

77 catches, 938 yards, 12.2 YPC, 12 TD

Johnson will be lucky to go on Day 2 of the draft. There is a lot of work that needs to be done to maximize his potential. For a man of his size and strength, his run-blocking is subpar. He bends at the waist, allowing edge rushers to slip around him. There is very little run after the catch, except for in a straight line and he lacks the consistent discipline to sit in the soft spots of zones. He is not adept in contested catch situations, which is again, concerning considering his stature.

Now, that size paired with his traits and athleticism, will have NFL coaches drooling over him. You simply can’t teach size and athleticism. He will make the contested catch more times than not, due to his size. He runs his routes well to maximize his separation but still needs to be consistent when breaking his routes. Something that is appealing is the fact that Johnson can play both out and inside, enhancing his alignment versatility. It goes without question that he is effective in the red zone.

Related: Full 7-round Indianapolis Colts mock draft

Tyrone Tracy Jr. – Purdue

Credit: Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

5-foot-11, 209 lbs

Tyrone Tracy is an interesting running back in this class. In his first four years of college, he attended Iowa before transferring to Purdue for his last two. While at Iowa he rushed for a total of 16 times for 93 yards, two touchdowns, and caught 66 passes for 871 yards and five touchdowns. At Purdue, he rushed 130 times for 854 yards, eight touchdowns, and caught 47 passes for 330 yards and zero touchdowns.

146 attempts, 947 yards, 6.5 YPC, 10 TD, 113 catches, 1,201 yards, 10.6 YPC, five TD

There are legitimate questions about Tracy’s ability to hold up as an NFL runningback and how much more development can be had as a 24-year-old rookie. As previously stated, he transitioned from wide receiver to running back and is still learning his new position despite the success he had in his lone year as a starter. Like any inexperienced running back, he looks to bounce the runs to the outside too quickly. This can lead to negative plays and is considered “hero ball.” There are times when his balance is off due to leaning forward too much in his runs.

However, Tracy shows many desirable moves, such as the jump cut, spin move, and above-average contact balance. He is a long strider, which helps chew up large chunks of yards and be able to get to the corner before the pursuit. Unfortunately, these long strides hinder his ability to start and stop. His wide receiver background offers the offense mismatches in pass plays as he’s a reliable route runner. And he offers some special teams ability as evidenced by his 98-yard touchdown run.

Adonai Mitchell – Texas

Credit: Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

6-feet-2, 205 lbs

Adonai Mitchell is an ascending talent in a deep, arguably generational, talented wide receiver draft class. There is a clear top two, in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers, then Rome Odunze, and another step down to a group of Brian Thomas, Mitchell, and Troy Franklin. Mitchell will check the box of “generating explosive plays” that Ballard says the team needs. Like all rookies, there is still work that needs to be done for him to reach his ceiling.

55 receptions 845 yards 11 touchdowns

Mitchell only has one season of high-level production and it was this past with Texas. Before playing for the Longhorns he was playing at Georgia. As a Bulldog he compiled 38 catches for 560 yards and seven touchdowns. He had more competition for targets at Georgia than he did at Texas, however, Mitchell proved that given the opportunity he could thrive. He does need to work on his catching as he too often cradles the catches instead of using his hands and despite his size, he struggles with contested catches. His aggression and intensity can vary from game to game and his run-blocking needs a lot of work.

Mithcell’s route running is nice as he varies his speed during the course but can use some refinement in his efficiency. His 4.3 speed with catch radius and ability to create separation will entice any coach. He shows great body control in his route running and in the air to adjust to the pass. One impressive thing about his route running is that he keeps enough space near the sideline for throws. He’s also adept at winning jump balls, where his athleticism is beneficial.

Related: 2024 NFL mock draft: Projecting Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, and Michael Penix Jr.’s NFL landing spots