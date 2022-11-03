How To Watch Wisconsin Badgers Basketball Live in 2022

How would you handle an angry badger? That’s what Wisconsin Badgers opponents have to ask every time this team takes to the court, especially since the team ranks among the top 50 all-time wins in Division I basketball programs. The Wisconsin Badgers took home part of the regular season title last year, too, making it their 20th Big Ten title overall.

With Greg Gard at the wheel, the team has seen steadily growing success. Between 2019 and 2020, the team ended up at #17. Last year, the Badgers made it to the quarterfinals, but their journey ended there. This year the team aims to go all the way, and fans are eager to see it happen.

The good news is that you don’t need a cable subscription to follow along on this journey. All you need is a streaming service that airs the right channels; in this case, the Big Ten Network, ESPN2, CBS, and FS1. The games are distributed among these channels throughout the season, so just know when and where to tune in.

Where can you stream almost all of the Wisconsin Badgers games?

What channels show Wisconsin Badgers games?

The majority of Wisconsin Badgers games will air through the Big Ten Network, but a couple will show on CBS and one or two on ESPN2. You won’t need cable to see these, though; there are a lot of streaming services that carry the Big Ten Network, including FuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, or Hulu + Live TV. Access these services through a device like a Roku or Fire Stick, or stream via their mobile apps so you can stay up to date with your favorite team no matter where you are.

Watch Wisconsin Badgers games on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $40 31+ No Sling Blue $40 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $55 47+ No

Of all available services, Sling TV is one of the best. It strikes a great balance between affordability and channel options, with basic plans starting at just $40 per month. Customers can combine Sling Orange & Blue for $55 per month, and toss in the Sports Extra add-on for an additional $11. That’s just a total of $66 per month for a huge lineup of channels, which is still less expensive than even the next cheapest option.

While there’s no free trial for Sling TV, you can get half off your first month for a limited time. Since there are no contracts required, you can try out the service for half price and see if it’s something you enjoy.

Other ways to watch the Wisconsin Badgers live this season

Wisconsin Badgers 2022 schedule

You can find the full Wisconsin Badgers schedule here on ESPN.com.