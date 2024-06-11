How To Watch the Texas Rangers: Best Options 2024

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 Texas Rangers are proof positive that it doesn’t matter how you start—it’s where you finish. And despite several bumps along the way, the team finished at the very top by dominating the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games to capture their first World Series in franchise history.

The offseason brought quite a bit of change. Martin Perez, Aroldis Chapman, Mitch Garver, Robbie Grossman, and Will Smith are no longer part of the team. There weren’t that many additions to the roster, either. But they did retain almost all position players and hope to get some veteran leadership in their pitching rotation with the return of Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer sometime in the next couple of months. If they can overcome the injuries that have struck the team in the first half of the season, it’s quite possible the Texas Rangers might get another fairytale ending.

What channels are Texas Rangers games on?

Nationally televised games are broadcast on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1, MLB Network, and TBS. Bally Sports Southwest, the regional sports network (RSN), offers more local coverage for Texas area fans. Most, if not all, of these channels can be found on live TV streaming services like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Bally Sports Southwest ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fox ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ Fox Sports 1 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ MLB Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TBS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

How to watch the Texas Rangers on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Price: $108.99

Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

DIRECTV STREAM’s variety of packages allows Rangers fans to choose the best one for their specific needs. The Choice plan grants access to everything you’d need to watch both locally and nationally aired games.

Each DIRECTV STREAM plan includes the basic channels you need to catch the Texas Rangers’ nationally televised games: ESPN, Fox, FS1, and TBS. One of DIRECTV STREAMS’s most notable features is the availability of RSNs at no extra cost. You will have to upgrade to the Choice package to make use of it, but that means you will also be able to enjoy MLB Network coverage.

Unlimited storage is yet another DIRECTV STREAM perk, but there are a few caveats. Your recordings will only be saved for up to nine months, and the storage only has the capacity for 30 shows at a time. On the plus side, there is unlimited streaming at home, which is perfect for a larger household. The three out-of-home streams are also very useful on the go.

Watch the Texas Rangers on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Fubo has a variety of packages to fit any budget, including a Pro plan, an Elite plan, and a Premier plan. The Pro plan carries the basic staples for any baseball fan: ESPN, Fox, and FS1.

Like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo also offers Bally Sports Southwest and the good news is you don’t need to upgrade for access. On the downside, subscribers are subject to a regional sports fee, depending on their location. Another drawback is the omission of TBS from the lineup and an upgrade required to access MLB Network, so you might miss games that are aired on that channel.

Even though Fubo’s cloud DVR only has 1,000 hours of storage space compared to the unlimited capacity of other services, it makes up for it with a special perk: recordings never expire. This ensures that you will not lose any of your precious sporting moments because of a lack of storage space.

Watch the Texas Rangers on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Hulu + Live TV offers a unique bundle that stands out from the competition by combining forces with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. Depending on your needs, you can choose between ad-supported and ad-free plans.

The Hulu + Live TV channels include ESPN, Fox, FS1, MLB Network, and TBS. There are no RSNs, but there are enough channels to follow the Texas Rangers on the national stage. This package also unlocks entertainment blockbusters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney Animated Collection, and ESPN’s “30 for 30” library.

Hulu’s unlimited DVR keeps you connected to the action at no additional cost. Plus, you can watch MLB games and shows on your phone or tablet at any time, anywhere.

Watch the Texas Rangers on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Price: $55

Free Trial: N/A

There are three different Sling TV plans, each tailored to fit any budget. You can choose between Orange, Blue, or a combo of the two. The Orange plan’s lineup includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, while the Blue plan adds Fox, FS1, and NFL Network to the mix. The Orange & Blue plan is the most practical for baseball fans. It might also be worthwhile to purchase the sports add-on, which includes the MLB Network.

Sling TV’s 50 hours of DVR storage is a major drawback when compared to the unlimited capacity offered by services like Hulu and DIRECTV STREAM. There are also no RSNs, so this option may be better for Rangers fans looking for casual coverage. Sling TV is still a formidable rival, though, when you consider the far cheaper price compared to other sports streamers.

Watch the Texas Rangers on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $72.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

YouTube TV’s singular base package offers ESPN, Fox, FS1, and TBS to watch Texas Rangers games. Unfortunately, you won’t have access to MLB Network or Bally Sports Southwest, keeping you from tuning into locally aired games.

Compared to rivals like Hulu, YouTube TV’s three simultaneous streams are a smidge of an improvement. There are also personal accounts for up to six people, each with personalized suggestions and unlimited DVR storage.

Watch games on Apple TV+

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $9.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Apple TV+ is not just the home of originals like the Emmy award-winning “Ted Lasso” or “Severance.” Baseball fans will also find their favorite teams on “Friday Night Baseball.” Each week, the streaming platform features a doubleheader, and with hundreds of games per team, Texas Rangers fans are more than likely to catch their hometown team. Apple TV+ subscriptions are fairly budget-friendly, but free trials are available for testing the service.

How to watch Texas Rangers games out-of-market

Suggested Plan: Single Team

Price: $104.99/year

Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

There are many MLB.TV options that allow you to watch games live, even if they are not available in your area. This means you can watch games without worrying about blackout restrictions. Among the many options available on the service is a stream that is exclusive to the Texas Rangers, another that is all-MLB and covers every team, and yet another that combines your beloved local team with the league’s out-of-market schedule. Check out MLB.TV’s free trials before subscribing. The service is available for subscription through both MLB.TV and Amazon Prime Video, so you can pick and choose which one works best for you.

FAQ

How can I watch the Texas Rangers game tonight?

Multiple live TV streaming services broadcast baseball games throughout the season. Texas Rangers fans can watch the team on DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can I watch Texas Rangers on Hulu?

Texas Rangers games are available to stream on Hulu + Live TV. The platform’s channel lineup includes ESPN, Fox, FS1, MLB Network, and TBS, so you’ll be limited to national coverage.

How do I stream MLB games for free?

Free trials are a fantastic way to test out a service before making a commitment. Stream MLB games for free with trials from DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.