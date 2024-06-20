How To Watch The Seattle Storm: Best Options For 2024

Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Seattle Storm are looking to add a sixth title championship to their legacy this year and are currently ranked second in the Western Conference. After missing the playoffs in 2023, the Storm added UConn draftee Nika Mühl to the roster for the new season. Five-time All-Star guard Jewell Loyd currently leads the team in points per game, while center Ezi Magbegor is first in rebounds and blocks on the defense side.

Fox 13, the local affiliate for the western part of Washington, is once again the local broadcast partner for airing Seattle Storm games, with Prime Video providing members throughout the state the ability to watch all local broadcasts on the service. Storm fans outside of Washington will need ABC, ION, and ESPN for nationally broadcast games or a WNBA League Pass membership to ensure they never miss a game. Read below all your options for catching the Seattle Storm in the 2024 season.

What channels are Seattle Storm games on?

You’ll need a variety of channels to watch the Seattle Storm in 2024. If you live in the western part of Washington State, then you’ll want to make sure you have Fox 13 (KCPQ) and Fox 13+ (KZJO) to watch the majority of storm games. Nationally broadcast games will be on ION, ESPN, ABC, NBA TV or streaming on Prime Video. Check out the table below for which live TV streaming products carry the channels you need to watch the Seattle Storm.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Fox 13 ✔* ✔* ✔* ✔* Fox 13+ ✔* ✔* ✔* ✔* ION ✔ ✔ ✔ ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch the Seattle Storm on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Price: $108.99

Free Trial: Yes, 5 days

Channels Included: 125+

The DIRECTV STREAM Choice Package will give you every channel you need to watch the Seattle Storm if you live in Washington state and all of the nationally broadcast games if you live elsewhere. It also comes with many other great perks for sports fans, like ESPNU, the MLB Network, and the NFL Network. The Choice Package includes over 125 channels that will also entertain the non-sports fans in your house.

DIRECTV STREAM also offers streaming on up to 10 devices at home and unlimited Cloud DVR storage no matter what package you choose. If you upgrade to the Ultimate or Premier Packages, you’ll also get CBS Sports Network, and the Premier tier comes with premium channels like Max and STARZ.

Watch the Seattle Storm on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7 days

Channels Included: 185

The Fubo Pro Plan will give you the channels you need to watch nationally broadcast Seattle Storm games (and local for Washington viewers). The Pro Plan by itself gives you ABC, CBS, ESPN, as well as NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, and entertainment options for the entire family like Teen Nick, FX Movies, MTV2, and more.

Like DIRECTV STREAM, every Fubo plan allows you to stream on up to 10 devices at home and has unlimited Cloud DVR storage. The Pro Plan has a variety of channels for all viewers and includes access to over 100-plus sporting events. It is a more economical option if you are looking to save money every month.

Watch the Seattle Storm on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes, 3 days

Channels Included: 95+

Hulu + Live TV offers a lot, especially if you live in Washington. However, if you are an out-of-state Seattle Storm fan, this may not be the best option for you. Hulu + Live TV does not include ION or NBA TV, even with add-ons, which means you’ll miss a few nationally broadcast games unless you have WNBA League Pass on top of your TV subscription.

However, the bundle does come with many entertainment options and other sports channels. The base package offers CBS Sports Networks and the NFL Network. You’ll also get access to all Hulu streaming programs, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. If you have League Pass or don’t need to watch every game, Hulu + Live TV would be a great deal worth considering.

Watch the Seattle Storm on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Price: $55

Free Trial: No

Channels Included: 46+

Sling TV is one of the most economical live TV streaming options. You’ll need the Sling Orange & Blue Plan to get the most Seattle Storm games, but you still won’t get every game without a WNBA League Pass and Prime Video. Even the Sling Orange & Blue Plan is missing ABC and ION in the Seattle area, which are crucial channels for nationally broadcast Storm games. Sling doesn’t carry Fox 13 and Fox 13+ in western Washington though, which is a downside for local fans.

Sling also offers other sports networks, such as MotorTrend, NFL Network, and more. You can watch Sling Orange + Blue on up to four devices at the same time. You also get 50 hours of free DVR storage, which can be upgraded to 200 hours with the DVR Plus add-on for an additional monthly cost.

Watch the Seattle Storm on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Price: $72.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7 days

Channels Included: 100+

YouTube TV is another great option for cord-cutting Seattle Storm fans. YouTube TV comes with all the essential channels, including Fox 13 and Fox 13+ for Seattle-area viewers and ABC, ION, and ESPN for nationally broadcast games.

Even the Base Plan comes with over 100 channels, including those listed above and NFL Network, as well as more sports options. There’s also the Key Plays View feature that lets you review key moments in a game. You can set up six different profiles and stream on three different devices simultaneously. Every YouTube TV plan also comes with unlimited DVR space.

How to watch Seattle Storm games out-of-market with WNBA League Pass

WNBA League Pass is a subscription-based streaming service offered by the league that allows WNBA fans to watch games, no matter where they live. If you live outside of the Seattle market, WNBA League Pass will allow you to live-stream all Seattle Storm games live and on-demand. Seattle-based fans can also watch every game, but there will be blackouts on livestreams for locally broadcast games. WNBA League Pass memberships run at both an annual and monthly cost depending on the subscription you choose.

FAQ

Where do Seattle Storm play at home?

The Seattle Storm play at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Beginning this year, the team trains at the Seattle Storm Center for Basketball Performance.

How long is the WNBA season?

The WNBA season begins in May, and the post-season runs through October. The regular season expanded to 40 games in 2023. This year, there will be a one-month hiatus for the summer Olympics.

What radio station is the Seattle Storm game on?

The Seattle Storm games are broadcast on multiple Seattle radio channels. KUOW 94.9 FM, KNKX Public Radio Station, and KFAN 1003.FM have all carried Seattle Storm games.