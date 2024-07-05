How to Watch the Los Angeles Lakers: Best Options for 2024

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

This post was written in partnership with Sling TV.

The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t just one of the most revered teams in the NBA — they’re one of the most storied franchises in all of sports. Currently led by LeBron James, the Lakers have earned 17 championships in franchise history, most recently in 2020. Last year, the team was knocked out of the 2024 Playoffs by Denver. Now, fans can look ahead to next seaosn.

You can easily skip the lengthy cable contract and find the Los Angeles Lakers live stream on several live TV streaming platforms. Read on to see what all the streamers have to offer so you can tune in to see if the Lakers go all the way next season.

What Channels Are Los Angeles Lakers Games On?

Nationally televised NBA games air across four major networks during the 2023-24 regular season: ABC, TNT, ESPN, and NBA TV. Fans can find many Lakers games on these channels, but you’ll also need access to the Lakers’ regional broadcast partner, Spectrum SportsNet, to watch games that aren’t on national TV. Here’s where you can find these channels on the major live TV streaming services.

Sling TV DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV YouTube TV ABC ✔* ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ TNT ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Spectrum Sportsnet ✔ *local channels available only in select locations

How to watch the Los Angeles Lakers on Sling TV (Featured partner)

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras

Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extras Price: $55 + $15 (Sports Extras)

$55 + $15 (Sports Extras) Free Trial: N/A

N/A Channels Included: ABC*, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

Sling TV is the most affordable live streaming option for NBA games, with three packages: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Orange & Blue. Sling Orange includes over 30 channels, Sling Blue has over 40 channels, and Sling Orange & Blue has all channels from both packages.

Sling Orange includes TNT and ESPN, but NBA TV requires the Sports Extra add-on for $11 per month. You also won’t have access to Spectrum SportsNet. Sling Blue customers can potentially get ABC with an over-the-air antenna as well, but it varies depending on your market. Sling TV also includes 50 hours of cloud DVR.

How to watch the Los Angeles Lakers on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days

Yes, 5-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, Spectrum Sportsnet

DIRECTV STREAM has four plan options: Entertainment with 75-plus channels, Choice with 105-plus channels, Ultimate with 140-plus channels, and Premier with 150-plus channels.

DIRECTV STREAM has all the channels for Lakers games, but you have to subscribe to Choice, Ultimate, or Premier to get them. Entertainment only includes ABC, TNT, and ESPN; however, NBA TV and Spectrum SportsNet are available on the Choice package and above. You also get unlimited cloud DVR access with DIRECTV STREAM to record as many games as you want.

How to watch the Los Angeles Lakers on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

Fubo has three packages for customers: Pro with180+ channels, Elite with 250+ channels, and Ultimate with 260+ channels. Every package includes unlimited Cloud DVR with each plan, so you can record and watch games later.

Fubo Pro includes ABC and ESPN but not TNT. You can also watch NBA TV with the Sports Plus add-on for an additional $11 per month, but you won’t be able to get Spectrum SportsNet. However, Fubo includes dozens of other channels — including a huge variety of sports channels — to catch plenty of other games.

How to watch the Los Angeles Lakers on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes, 3-Days

Yes, 3-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

When signing up for Hulu + Live TV, you can choose the Hulu + Live TV plan or the Hulu (no ads) + Live TV plan. Both have the same set of more than 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, and ESPN to watch Lakers games.

Hulu + Live TV doesn’t include NBA TV or regional sports networks like Spectrum SportsNet for Lakers games, but you do have access to ESPN Plus, which includes a lot of live coverage of other sporting events. You also have unlimited cloud DVR with up to nine months of storage time to hold onto games and whatever else you’d like to record.

How to watch the Los Angeles Lakers on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days

Yes, 7-Days Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

YouTube TV has one plan that includes more than 100 channels. This plan includes ABC, TNT, ESPN, and NBA TV. However, Lakers fans won’t have access to any regional sports networks like Spectrum SportsNet to watch the Los Angeles Lakers live stream on YouTube TV.

YouTube TV also gives customers unlimited cloud DVR space to record games for later.

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers games out-of-market with NBA League Pass

If you can’t access Spectrum SportsNet and you live outside the LA market, you’ve got another option for watching the Los Angeles Lakers live stream. NBA League Pass offers access to NBA games outside your market for $14.99 per month or $99.99 a season, or you can even subscribe to a Lakers-only plan for $89.99 a season. When the season reaches the halfway point, you can subscribe for half-off.

FAQ

Are Lakers games on ESPN Plus?

For the most part, you can’t watch NBA games on ESPN Plus. The over-the-top platform occasionally streams simulcasts of ESPN NBA broadcasts, but it doesn’t feature much live NBA content. You might be able to watch a select few Lakers games here, but it’s not your best option.

What streaming services are the Lakers on?

You can find Lakers games on all the major live TV streaming services, but DIRECTV STREAM is the only platform that will feature every Lakers game within a standard plan this season. With Sling, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or Fubo, you’ll need to purchase a subscription to Spectrum SportsNet Plus (in-market) or NBA League Pass (out-of-market) to get access to all Lakers games that are on regional TV only.

Can you watch the Lakers on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV’s basic plan features all four channels that will show nationally televised NBA games this season, but it doesn’t offer Spectrum SportsNet. To watch those games, you’ll need Spectrum SportsNet Plus, or you can add NBA League Pass to your YouTube TV plan if you live outside the Lakers’ TV market.