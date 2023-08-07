Houston Texans minority owner hit with serious sexual abuse charges, facing decades in jail

Houston Texans minority owner Javier Loya is facing very serious sexual abuse charges that could see him end up in jail for decades, and the organization reportedly knew about it for months.

On Monday, Pro Football Talk was the first to report that Loya, 54, has been officially charged in Kentucky with “one count of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and one count of third-degree sexual abuse.” The date of when the alleged incident is unknown, however, according to the clerk of criminal courts in Jefferson County, Kentucky, an arrest warrant was issued for the minority owner all the way back on May 10, 2023.

A pretrial conference in the case is officially set for August 22. Following the report, the Houston Texans released a statement on the charges against the man that is the CEO of OTC Global Holdings, LP.

“We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners. We have agreed with Mr. Loya that while these charges are pending, he will remove himself entirely from any team or League activities.”

Houston Texans minority owner charged with rape in the first degree

While all the charges again Loya are quite serious, just the charge of rape in the first degree in the state of Kentucky has a punishment of 20 years to life in prison.

The league also released a statement and revealed that they too were informed of the charges when they were originally levied this past May.

“The club promptly notified the league of the serious pending charges against Mr. Loya after they were filed,” the NFL said in a statement to PFF on Monday. “Mr. Loya has not been permitted to participate in any league or club activity during this process. He is no longer on any league committees.”

This type of situation is obviously very sensitive for the Houston Texans organization and community after dealing with the ugly situation created by former franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson and the multiple sexual abuse claims made against him several years ago.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.