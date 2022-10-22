Houston Texans lose top pass rusher Jonathan Greenard for at least 4 games with a calf injury

The Houston Texans have already gotten off to a tough start this season, now the hole they have dug themselves in the NFL standings will be even harder to get out of with the news that defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard could be sidelined for up to six weeks.

On the eve of their Sunday afternoon matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Texans got hit with some frustrating news this weekend. They will have to slow down Derek Carr and the Raiders’ passing attack without their best quarterback hunter.

“Texans’ top pass rusher defensive end Jonathan Greenard is going on IR after injuring his calf this week in practice, per source. Greenard is expected to be back in 4-6 weeks.” – News on Jonathan Greenard being placed on IR

Greenard has only played in four games this season and has just 1.5 half-sacks and nine tackles. His loss will only make it even more difficult for a Texans defense that ranks among the worst in the league in total yards given up per game.

How Jonathan Greenard’s injury affects Houston Texans

Greenard is a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft that is coming off his best season as a professional. In 2021, the 25-year-old racked up a career-best eight sacks and 33 tackles. He also had 12 QB hits, four passes defended, and two forced fumbles last season as he emerged as the team’s best pass rusher.

The Texans’ defense was already the 11th-worst in the league against the pass. Giving up 249.4 yards per game. Now, with Greenard sidelined there is a good chance the already 1-3-1 squad’s season could certainly spiral even more out of control as they struggle to slow opposing offenses down. Greenard was on the field for 60% of the plays on defense for Houston in 2022. Which is up 8% from last season (via Football Reference).