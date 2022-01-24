Why Houston Rockets must trade Eric Gordon before NBA trade deadline

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

At first thought, it makes sense for a 14-33 team that’s in last place in its respective conference to trade a 33-year-old guard such as Eric Gordon. On the contrary, The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reports that the Houston Rockets’ management prefers to keep Gordon unless they’re blown away by a trade offer. Furthermore, they supposedly value his veteran presence on an overall young roster.

The thought of the Rockets sticking with Gordon due to him having a positive influence on their young players is admirable. It also likely stems from him having an efficient and productive 2021-22 campaign. From a business standpoint, though, it would be imprudent for them to not cash in on Gordon.

Here’s why the Rockets have to move Eric Gordon before the NBA trade deadline.

Eric Gordon is in the way of Houston Rockets’ youngsters

The Rockets have a boat load of young players with upside. That combination includes Christian Wood, Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Jae’Sean Tate, Alperen Sengun and Garrison Mathews.

Wood, the veteran of this young bunch at 26, is a versatile offensive big man who can stretch the floor. Green is a rookie scorer with a burst. Porter has become a composed ball-handler who can score and find his teammates. Tate is a respectable, two-way player. Sengun is a slippery inside player. Mathews is an outside sniper. All the while, Kenyon Martin Jr. and Armoni Brooks have had their moments in the scoring department.

Now, is Gordon literally in the way of every one of these players? Of course not, but his presence takes away touches from players like Green, Porter and Mathews. These are raw players who need as many reps as possible.

Eric Gordon stats (2021-22): 14.8 points and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 50.6/45.2/73.8

Yes, the Rockets may very well finish last in the Western Conference for a second consecutive season. At the same time, this group can only get better, and chances are they’ll do as such given their collective youth.

A rebuilding team surely needs a veteran presence or two in its rotation, but Gordon’s play warrants starting minutes, and that’s an impediment to the Rockets’ younger backcourt and wing players.

Houston Rockets can get a reasonable haul for Eric Gordon

As it concerns value, the Rockets should do quite well in a Gordon trade.

Gordon is the perfect sixth man. He’s a proven scorer who creates his own shot, is an efficient shooter (Gordon is shooting a career-best from beyond the arc this season) and can handle the rock. Gordon is more of a combo guard than a true one or two guard. He has found success on contending teams as a sixth man and as a starter in varying situations. There’s a sense of flexibility and reliability in his game.

Gordon has a $19 million average annual salary on a contract which is guaranteed to run through at least the 2022-23 NBA season. In other words, a team is signing up for a year and a half of Gordon if they acquire him before the trade deadline. His age, skill-set and contract commands at least a future first-round draft pick and a young player in a team’s rotation via trade.

Eric Gordon contract per Spotrac: second season of a four-year, $76 million deal (the 2023-24 season in his contract is non-guaranteed)

A team will be looking to squeeze out the prime basketball left in Gordon, likely a team in contention. Even if it requires a third team to get a trade done, the Rockets should be able to get the aforementioned return for the veteran guard.

Such a return, specifically with a first-rounder in the upcoming NBA Draft, is worthwhile for the Rockets.

Eric Gordon trade can lead to a larger Houston Rockets move

Any Gordon trade is going to result in some combination of current or eventual young players for head coach Stephen Silas and Co. With that said, there’s only so many players a team is going to be committed to. For sake of argument, we’ll say that Green, Porter and Mathews are safe from a trade: the Rockets have the ammunition to make a blockbuster trade.

Any impact move the Rockets pursue should be for a young player who’s yet to reach his prime, as the front office is in a deeply entrenched rebuild and would need to be getting a player who fits their timeline. Regardless of whoever that includes or whatever set of circumstances lead to a transaction of that magnitude, the Rockets’ return for Gordon enhances their trade ammunition.

Furthermore, trading Gordon creates immediate and future payroll flexibility. Currently strapped in what they can do this coming offseason, Gordon’s departure allows the Rockets to dive into restricted free agency, where they can add another player to their nucleus.

If the Rockets retain Gordon through the trade deadline and eventually this offseason, they’ll be missing out on a golden opportunity to further their rebuild. The Rockets are the worst team in the West with Gordon. How can they be any worse without him?

Eric Gordon is the last standout member of Mike D’Antoni’s Houston Rockets. It’s time for the organization to send him to a contender and take the next step in their rebuild.