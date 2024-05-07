Could the Houston Astros pursue Vlad Guerrero Jr.? An MLB insider makes the case for a blockbuster trade

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

With the Houston Astros struggling mightily so far this season, one notable MLB insider believes that a specific star player should be a primary target in the weeks ahead to fill a major hole at first base.

Heading into the MLB games today, the Astros are only a half-game out of last place in the American League West. The team’s shocking 12-22 record is stunning for a team that just won 90 games and went to the American League Championship Series in 2023.

While the team’s starting pitching has been its biggest problem this season — especially with Justin Verlander having made just three starts — their lineup has not been as formidable as in years past. Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez seem headed to serious All-Star consideration but bad seasons from Jose Abreu and Alex Bregman have had a huge effect.

Abreu’s disastrous 2024 has been the most impactful after his .099 average after 22 games led to being designated for assignment and leaving a big hole for the franchise at first base. That is why it shouldn’t be too surprising that The Athletic’s MLB insider, and former general manager, Jim Bowden made a bold suggestion for who the team should target to improve the lineup and fix their hole at 1B.

“[Vlad] Guerrero will be a free agent after the 2025 season and the Blue Jays have yet to sign him to a long-term deal,” Bowden wrote. “They’d get a much better return in a trade now than they would in the offseason or the leadup to next year’s trade deadline; therefore, they’ll need to seriously consider dealing him this July if they fall out of the race.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stats (2024): .239 AVG, .338 OBP, .373 SLG, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 13 R

“Guerrero is still only 25 years old and just entering his prime years. Could you imagine him hitting between Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker over the next two seasons (at least)?”

In return, Bowden suggests sending top six prospect Joey Loperfido and outfielder No. 12 prospect (via MLB.com) Kenedy Corona could be enough to get a deal done for the three-time All-Star. The Blue Jays are currently in last place in what is a tough AL East in 2024.