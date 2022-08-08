Hard Knocks clip of Detroit Lions’ Jamaal Williams breaking down team huddle goes viral

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Are you excited for some football? Of course you are, otherwise you wouldn’t be sleuthing for football news with the start of the regular season still a month away. As stoked as we all are for the year to begin, we can’t match the passion of Jamaal Williams from the Detroit Lions.

Williams spent the first four years of his career with the Green Bay Packers where he went to the playoffs in his final two seasons with the team. He then signed a two-year, $6 million contract to join the Lions ahead of the 2020 season.

The results were drastically different, with the Lions going 3-13-1 in his first season with the team. Clearly, Williams isn’t ready for another year down in the dumps. Check out this clip from NFL Films, giving us a glimpse of what we’ll see on HBO’s Hard Knocks.

That’s crazy. You love to see it. Just look at the emotion pouring out of the 27-year-old running back. Head coach Dan Campbell has to love what he sees and hears from the sixth-year pro. It’s safe to say, Williams has been a great addition to the locker room and perfectly fits the type of player Campbell seeks.

Williams started 11 games for the Lions last season, gaining 601 yards and scoring three touchdowns. He’ll likely be relegated to a backup role with D’Andre Swift grabbing ahold of the starting gig, but Williams will still be featured on Sundays for Detroit.

This clip, and much more can be seen Tuesday night when the first episode of the Lions’ season on Hard Knocks premieres on HBO. If that doesn’t get you excited to watch some Lions football this year, I don’t know what will.

