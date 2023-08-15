After initial reluctance, Hard Knocks could be the best thing to happen to New York Jets

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Hard Knocks cameras following the New York Jets are probably scrambling this week trying to get footage of the arrival of running back Dalvin Cook and his four straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Cook’s signing brings more attention and expectations to a franchise that initially didn’t want the intrusion that comes with being on Hard Knocks, a weekly HBO documentary series that runs until the start of the New York Jets regular season schedule. But if the first episodes are any indication being on Hard Knocks might be the best thing to happen to the Jets.

Hard Knocks offers a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of an NFL team during training camp and any relevant Jets news. There is weekly footage of meetings between coaches and players, microphones eavesdropping on personal conversations, and glimpses into the personal lives of coaches and players. A constant theme is the often arduous journey of long-shots and undrafted players trying to make the team.

Despite all the intrusion, there are benefits to being on the Sports Emmy-winning reality series. The franchise and its brand normally enjoy increased fan engagement, which can lead to increased ticket and merchandise sales along with added sponsorship opportunities.

SportsBusinessJournal.com reported the Jets social media engagement is up 256% over last year and their social media platforms have added more than 50,000 new followers.

Certain players from stars to the unknown also can raise their respective profiles in this era of social media, licensing deals, and reality TV.

For the 2023 Jets, there are added benefits that could impact their upcoming season. First, the fan base will be revved up to full throat by the time the season opener arrives on Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills. There’s nothing like several weeks of mostly positive prime-time viewing for ticket holders to believe this is the year.

Also, being on Hard Knocks this year can do nothing but improve the team’s image nationally. The Jets have endured their share of negative publicity in recent years, having made their last playoff appearance in 2010, which is also the last time the team was on Hard Knocks.

How Hard Knocks can impact New York Jets in free agency

In addition, being on Hard Knocks may help the present and future recruiting of free agents. Cook, who signed a one-year deal worth up to $8.6 million, visited the Jets late last month. Whether the first episode of Hard Knocks, which aired last week, had anything to do with his choosing the Jets is uncertain. It certainly didn’t hurt.

Episode 1 portrayed the Jets as a team on the rise, highlighted by the arrival of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. “I noticed the Super Bowl III trophy looks a little lonely,” Rodgers said in his introductory conference, making clear his obvious intentions.

But perhaps most importantly, the Hard Knocks cameras are raising the standards and expectations of the players themselves. From the opening scene, Jets coach Robert Saleh wasted no time using the hype and attention surrounding his team to motivate his players, challenging them to “embrace what we’re capable of.”

Hard Knocks also feeds the ego of budding stars like cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson. That can be a good thing. The two second-year players take in the 2022 NFL Draft have the kind of personalities that feed off the attention and hype. They are confident and full of the kind of swagger that comes with wanting to prove they are among the best in the league. They are comfortable with the cameras and national attention that Rodgers brings. The Jets feed off that. “It’s been everything I thought it would be,” Wilson said, who was filmed while making a commercial catching doughnuts and coffee.

And nobody wants to look bad in practice in case it’s shown on Hard Knocks. That brings an added intensity to each rep, the kind of attention to detail that makes NFL players better.

Being on Hard Knocks can be a lot of work and the cameras can be invasive. How it impact the Jets playoff odds is uncertain. But it can boost team morale and build a sense of camaraderie and give the New York Jets a sense of purpose to be winners.

George Willis is a columnist for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.