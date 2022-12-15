Hall of Fame women’s coach Billie Moore dies at 79

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hall of Fame coach Billie Moore, who guided two schools to national championships and was the coach of the first U.S. women’s basketball team, has died at 79.

Moore passed away Wednesday following a battle with cancer, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

She led Cal State Fullerton to the AIAW (Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women) national title in 1970 and led UCLA to the championship in 1978. Moore compiled an overall record of 436-196 with the Titans (1969-77) and Bruins (1977-93).

Moore was the first coach to lead two different women’s programs to national titles.

At the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, the first Summer Games for women’s basketball, Moore led Team USA to the silver medal. She also won a gold medal as a coach at the 1975 Pan American Games in Mexico City and a silver at the 1973 World University Games in Moscow.

“Our great game sadly lost a legend today in Billie Moore,” tweeted South Carolina coach Dawn Staley. “Thank you coach for servicing our game with class, dignity and purpose. May your soul rest with God. Godspeed to her family, friends, loved ones and the basketball community.”

Moore was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.

–Field Level Media