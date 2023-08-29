Golf Glance: LPGA takes center stage at Portland Classic

Credit: Cody Scanlan/Hollannd Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.

PGA TOUR

LAST TOURNAMENT: Tour Championship (Viktor Hovland)

THIS WEEK: OFF.

NEXT TOURNAMENT: Fortinet Championship, Napa, Calif., Sept. 14-17

LPGA Tour

LAST TOURNAMENT: CPKC Women’s Open (Megan Khang)

THIS WEEK: Portland Classic, Aug. 31-Sept. 3

Course: Columbia Edgewater Country Club (Par 72, 6,467 yards)

Purse: $1.5M (Winner: $225,000)

Defending Champion: Andrea Lee

Race to the CME Globe leader: Celine Boutier

HOW TO FOLLOW

TV/Streaming: Thursday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Twitter: @PortlandClassic

NOTES: The 144-player field will be cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes. … Lee beat Daniela Darquea by one stroke last year. … Hannah Green (2019) and Brooke Henderson (2015) share the 72-hole scoring record of 21-under 267. Henderson, who also won the tournament in 2016, is one six past champions in the field along with U.S. Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis (2017). … Boutier is not in the field this week, but her four closest competitors in the Race to the CME Globe are, including No. 2 Lilia Vu. They are the only two players with three victories this season.

NEXT TOURNAMENT: Kroger Queen City Championship, Cincinnati, Ohio, Sept. 7-10

PGA Tour Champions

LAST TOURNAMENT: The Ally Challenge (Vijay Singh)

THIS WEEK: OFF.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steve Stricker

NEXT TOURNAMENT: Ascension Charity Classic, St. Louis, Sept. 8-10

LIV Golf League

LAST TOURNAMENT: LIV Golf Bedminster (Individual: Cameron Smith; Team: Ripper GC)

THIS WEEK: OFF.

Season Leaders: Individual, Smith; Team, 4Aces GC

NEXT TOURNAMENT: LIV Golf Chicago, Rich Harvest Farms, Ill., Sept. 22-24

–Field Level Media