Golden Guardians blank Dignitas at LCS playoffs

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Golden Guardians swept Dignitas 3-0 on Friday to stay alive in the losers’ bracket of the League Championship Series playoffs.

Golden Guardians advanced to Round 3 of the losers’ bracket, where they will face off with Team Liquid, while Dignitas was eliminated from the tournament.

GG won in 32 minutes on blue, 23 minutes on red and 26 minutes on red for the sweep. Kim “Gori” Tae-woo of South Korea led GG with 19 kills, eight deaths and 17 assists, while Frank “Tomo” Lam had nine kills for Dignitas.

After the regular season, the first- and second-place teams in the top North American League of Leagues circuit headed to the upper-bracket semifinals of the double-elimination playoffs. The third- through sixth-place teams opened the playoffs in the upper-bracket quarterfinals. The seventh- and eighth-place teams entered the postseason in the lower bracket, while the ninth- and 10th-place teams were eliminated.

The top three teams in the playoffs will secure berths in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled for Oct. 10-Nov. 19 in South Korea. The fourth-place team will head to the World Championship’s Wildcard Qualifier.

The playoffs continue Saturday with one match:

–NRG vs. Cloud9 (upper-bracket final)

League Championship Series Summer Split prize pool:

1. $100,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship

2. $50,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship

3. $30,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship

4. $20,000, berth in League of Legends World Championship’s Wildcard Qualifier

5-6. No prize money — Evil Geniuses, Dignitas

7-8. No prize money — TSM, 100 Thieves

9. No prize money — FlyQuest

10. No prize money — Immortals

–Field Level Media