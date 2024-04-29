NBA teams with ‘stockpile’ of picks reportedly eyeing Giannis Antetokounmpo trade this summer

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Less than a year moved from the Milwaukee Bucks swinging a blockbuster trade to pair Damian Lillard with Giannis Antetokounmpo, multiple teams are reportedly eyeing a deal for the two-time NBA MVP this summer.

Antetokounmpo, age 29, pushed for the Bucks’ organization to replace Mike Budenholzer after last season’s early exit from the NBA playoffs. Milwaukee then sacrificed a majority of its remaining trade assets in a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers to acquire Lillard.

Giannis Antetokounmpo contract: $48.787 million salary in 2024-’25, three-year $186 million contract extension kicks in after 2025

However, the Bucks regressed this past season. After posting a 58-24 record the previous season with Budenholzer and guard Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee finished 49-33 this past season. Along the way, the Bucks fired Griffin and replaced him with Doc Rivers after a revolt against Griffin.

Rivers’ experience working with superstar players didn’t fix things. The Bucks finished with a 17-19 record in the regular season under Divers, only earning the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference because of the team’s early success when Griffin (30-13) was the head coach.

While leg injuries to Lillard (Achilles) and Antetokounmpo (calf) are responsible for Milwaukee now being on the verge of another first-round playoff exit, NBA teams are still monitoring the situation with the hope it leads to major changes and the potential trade of a superstar.

Appearing on Brian Windhorst’s Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN NBA reporter Tim McMahon said that Antetokounmpo’s name comes up ‘very, very early, if not right off the bat” in conversations with teams that have a “stockpile” of draft picks and want to acquire a star this summer.

While this doesn’t necessarily mean that the Bucks will trade Antetokounmpo nor does it mean the All-Star forward will request a deal, there is mounting frustration in Milwaukee. After winning the 2021 NBA Finals, the Bucks seemed destined to remain title contenders for years to come.

Instead, Antetokounmpo hasn’t been back to the Eastern Conference Finals since and Milwaukee is on the brink of its second consecutive exit in the first round of the playoffs. Given the Bucks now lack the assets to significantly upgrade the roster around Antetokounmpo, it’s possible he will eventually request a trade.