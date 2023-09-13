Giannis Antetokounmpo admits he prioritizes winning, would leave Milwaukee Bucks for more rings

The Milwaukee Bucks struck gold by making Giannis Antetokounmpo the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. The lengthy but raw Greek prospect showed plenty of tantalizing traits, but becoming a seven-time member of the All-NBA team, a two-time MVP who delivered the franchise’s second NBA championship? No one saw that coming.

Years later, it’s no secret that the Greek Freak is one of the best basketball players in the world. He’s the best thing to happen to Bucks basketball since they paired Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with Oscar Robertson and won their first NBA Finals trophy.

But how long can a small market like Milwaukee sustain such a popular figure like Antetokounmpo? Right now the Bucks remain NBA Finals contenders each year, but that’s largely thanks to the face of their franchise’s success. What if Antetokounmpo wasn’t a member of the Bucks? What if he, like many other stars, pursued an opportunity to pair with another top competitor vying for a chance to win it all?

It’s a topic Antetokounmpo recently discussed while acknowledging the fact that while he appreciates being on the Bucks right now, his top priority is on winning more rings.

“I’m a Milwaukee Buck, but most importantly I’m a winner. If there is a better situation for me to win the Larry O’Brien I have to take that better situation.” Giannis Antetokounmpo on his future with Milwaukee Bucks

Antetokounmpo’s comments shouldn’t frighten anyone in Milwaukee just yet. He’s under contract through the 2024-25 season and has a player option for the 2025-26 league year. But as we often see from other stars, expect Antetokounmpo to opt out and sign an even bigger contract that provides more long-term financial security when it comes time to renegotiate. Based on his comments, those discussions could even include talking with other top competitors around the league.

