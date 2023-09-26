Giannis Antetokounmpo will go down as one of the best players in Milwaukee Bucks history. Unfortunately for Wisconsin’s NBA franchise, it appears increasingly likely that its superstar won’t be with the team for much longer.

During an interview this summer with the New York Times, Antetokounmpo admitted that he is uncertain about signing a contract extension with Milwaukee. While he likes the franchise, winning championships is his only priority and he made it clear he will not stay with the team if they don’t give him the best chance to win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo contract: $45.64 million salary in 2023-’24, $48.787 million in 2024-’25, $51.935 million player option in 2025

The comments sparked NBA trade rumors, with executives speculating on teams who might pursue a deal if a trade request was made. While Antetokounmpo is committed to playing out his contract with Milwaukee, it now appears there’s a strong chance he will leave the team in free agency.

Appearing on NBA Today, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said that he believes Antetokounmpo will ‘probably’ be playing for another NBA team on his next contract. While the Bucks are still adamant the two-time MVP won’t be going anywhere, many around the league believe Antetokounmpo might be playing his final years in Milwaukee.

Losing the All-NBA forward would have devastating consequences for Milwaukee long-term. If Antetokounmpo declines his player option in 2025 and departs in free agency, the Bucks will be left with an aging Khris Middleton ($34.012 million player option for 2025-’26) and not much else.

Of far greater concern, though, is Milwaukee’s lack of draft capital. It doesn’t hold exclusive rights to its own first-round pick until 2028. In 2024, the New Orleans Pelicans own swap rights, while the 2025 first will go to the Pelicans or New York Knicks and New Orleans has swap rights in 2026, with an unprotected 2027 Bucks’ first-round pick, too.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats (2022-’23): 31.1 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 5.7 APG, 55.3% FG

It’s why the Bucks are still exploring avenues to improve the roster, proving to Antetokounmpo that this team can remain a perennial contender. If the team falls short in the playoffs again, though, the chatter around the NBA about a looming split will ramp up next summer.