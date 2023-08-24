Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo uncertain on contract extension, open to playing elsewhere

Giannis Antetokounmpo has already proven himself as one of the best players in Milwaukee Bucks history, winning one NBA championship and two regular-season NBA MVP awards. As he looks toward the future, though, Antetokoumpo’s long-term home might not be in Milwaukee.

Entering his age-29 season, Antetokounmpo is heading into the next stage of his career. Milwaukee fired head coach Mike Budenholzer this offseason after losing in the early rounds of the NBA playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo contract: $45.64 million salary in 2023-’24, $48.787 million in 2024-’25, $51.935 million player option in 2025

For now, Antetokounmpo is happy in Milwaukee and has confidence in the organization’s commitment to competing for another championship. However, the All-Star forward also made it very clear that he won’t spend his entire career with the Bucks if they aren’t committed to going all-in for another ring.

In an interview with Tania Ganguli the New York Times, Antetokounmpo revealed that he’s willing to pass up a contract extension with Milwaukee if it provides him with a clearer path to a championship by playing for another NBA team.

“Next summer it would make more sense for both parties. Even then, I don’t know. I would not be the best version of myself if I don’t know that everybody’s on the same page, everybody’s going for a championship, everybody’s going to sacrifice time away from their family like I do. And if I don’t feel that, I’m not signing…I don’t want to be 20 years on the same team and don’t win another championship.” Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on signing a long-term contract extension

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats (2022-’23): 31.1 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 5.7 APG, 55.3% FG

For now, the Bucks don’t have anything to worry about. Antetokounmpo is under contract through the 2024-’25 season, meaning he couldn’t leave until the summer of 2025 at the earliest. He also didn’t indicate a desire to be traded, instead implying that he’ll at least finish out his contract with Milwaukee.

Related: Best second-round picks in NBA history

However, the Bucks now have to be concerned about the increasing possibility of Antetokounmpo leaving the team in 2025. By that point, guard Jrue Holiday will be approaching his age-36 season and Khris Middleton will nearly be 35 years old.

The Bucks have limited cap space and a diminished supply of future draft picks, capping their ability to build a younger and better team around Antetokounmpo. If Milwaukee can’t at least reach the Eastern Conference Finals this season, trade rumors and speculation on Antetokounmpo’s future will ramp up quickly.