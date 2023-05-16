NHL commissioner Gary Bettman denies link between hockey and CTE, again

Because of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Gary Bettman’s most recent comments on NPR have gone widely unreported in sports media. But, in the interview, the controversial commissioner doubled down on some earlier comments about the presence of CTE in the NHL, specifically in regards to fighting.

Before his recent interview, Bettman spent years avoiding the subject but in 2019, the issue came to a head when he denied a connection between CTE, a degenerative brain condition associated with repeated blows to the head, and hockey concussions. “I don’t believe there has been, based on everything I’ve been told – and if anybody has information to the contrary, we’d be happy to hear it – other than some anecdotal evidence, there has not been that conclusive link,” Bettman said at the time.

Doctor disagrees with Gary Bettman, with Steve Montador serving as proof

Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

But, his comments faced a ton of backlash, with a Canadian doctor in particular pointing to Steve Montador as proof of the link. Montador passed away in 2015 at 35, after playing in 571 career regular-season NHL games. Dr. Charles Tator, a renowned concussion specialist, suggests Montador’s case is proof enough of the link.

“I personally counted in Steve Montador’s records that he had at least 19 concussions and his brain at autopsy showed CTE,” Tator said. “We have said definitively that repetitive concussions in some hockey players cause CTE. We have had other players who have had dozens of concussions – literally dozens – who don’t have CTE. And that’s the frustration is that not everyone gets it and we have not yet learned who’s going to get it and who isn’t.”

The NHL even reached a settlement in a 2018 lawsuit that saw over 100 former players, including superstar Alex Mogilny, accuse the league of negligence surrounding the treatment of head injuries.

NHL commissioner is doubling down on CTE comments

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Now, in an interview with NPR in April, Bettman is sticking to his stance, again denying the link between CTE and hockey. “We listen to the medical opinions on CTE, and I don’t believe there has been any documented study that suggests that elements of our game result in CTE. There have been isolated cases of players who have played the game [who] have had CTE. But it doesn’t mean that it necessarily came from playing in the NHL,” he told A Martinez on Morning Edition.

Of course, even more research has come out in rebuttal of Bettman’s claims. Researchers at Boston University conducted a study that found, according to the preliminary results, that each year of playing hockey increases a person’s odds of developing CTE by roughly 23%.

“The study involved 74 people who played ice hockey at various highest levels: seven played at the youth level, 25 played at the high school level, 22 played at the junior or college level, 19 played professionally and one played at an unknown level,” the report says. “In addition, 34 people, or 46 percent, played another contact sport like football. All donated their brains to research after their death. Of the 74 donors, 40, or 54 percent, were diagnosed with CTE at autopsy.”

“While the absolute risk for ice hockey players of developing CTE is still unknown, it may be concerning to athletes and their families that we found each year of ice hockey play may increase the odds of developing CTE by 23 percent,” said the study’s author, Jesse Mez. “Our research may be useful for them when making informed decisions about play. Still, it is important to note that more research is needed to further confirm our results.” The study was posted in March 2022.

For years, people have been asking for change from Gary Bettman in a variety of rules and instances across the league. But, in this case, Bettman doesn’t seem to want to acknowledge the issue and continues to deny all connections between CTE and hockey, despite evidence that players like Joonas Donskoi may be unable to play again because of concussions.

The NHL playoffs continue throughout the month, and Gary Bettman continues to oversee the league.

