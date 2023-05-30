2023 NHL mock draft: The top 10
1. Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Bedard, C, Canada
2. Anaheim Ducks: Adam Fantilli, C/LW, Canada
3. Columbus Blue Jackets: Matvei Michkov, RW, Russia
4. San Jose Sharks: Leo Carlsson, C/LW, Sweden
Sure, the San Jose Sharks are seeing a defensive resurgence thanks to Erik Karlsson. But, the roster is currently populated by a ton of youth, with only a few players in veteran Tomas Hertl and Kevin Labanc offering real potential. With the NHL mock draft slotting the Sharks into fourth place, the natural selection would be the Swedish forward who can offer a solid two-way game, operating as a real offensive threat and a player responsible in his own end.
He leads all European skaters in this draft class, and with good reason. He’s a big body who can play both ways, and his high hockey IQ would be a solid piece for the Sharks to build around.
5. Montreal Canadiens: Andrew Cristall, LW, Canada
While he’s out of the top five on some draft rankings, our NHL mock draft has the Habs selecting Cristall fifth because of their depth down the middle, and their need for strong wingers is the most glaring. That’s why Montreal would pick him over the likes of William Smith and Zach Benson.
He’s a little small at 5’10” and 165 pounds, but Montreal has a deep pool of prospects that may allow them to have Cristall continue with the Kelowna Rockets or play in the AHL for a season or two before joining the NHL roster. He’s scored 84 points in 49 games, and shows exceptional playmaking ability, which could only benefit the Habs’ young talent in centers Kirby Dach and Jason Suzuki, complementing them rather than competing with them.
6. Arizona Coyotes: William Smith, C, USA
Uncertainty still surrounds the Coyotes, who seem to be a farm for future prospects and picks and a safe place for other NHL teams to shed their unwanted contracts and LTIR salaries for players who will never touch the ice again. Still, they’re likely to select the American-born Smith because of his development in an American system, and his style of play that’s easily marketable to other teams around the league who are more serious about a rebuild.
That isn’t to undermine Smith’s talent, as he sits high in the NHL mock draft with good reason. NHL Central Scouting lists him third among North American skaters, and his two-way ability would certainly be an asset to many teams across the league, making him a prime target for the Coyotes to scoop up.
7. Philadelphia Flyers: Zach Benson, C, Canada
The NHL mock draft has the Flyers selecting Benson seventh overall because of their lack of a true center. While there are some in the system, Benson offers a playmaking ability that the Flyers could use. Sportsnet’s Sam Cosentino described Benson as “a play driver who handles the puck with quick hands. Surprisingly adept at protecting the puck based on his slight frame (5’10”, 159 pounds).”
8. Washington Capitals: Dmitri Simashev, D, Russia
The first defenseman listed on the NHL mock draft could very well don a Caps jersey, as his style could greatly benefit the team. They traded away a ton of their high-value players at the NHL trade deadline, and defense is their most glaring need as result. Simashev, at 6’4″ and 201 pounds, is a huge body on the blue line, and his stay-at-home defensive style compliments that of young offensive blue liner Rasmus Sandin. John Carlsson is aging, and the Capitals will need to start thinking to a post-Ovechkin, post-Carlsson future with the limited cap space they currently have.
9. Detroit Red Wings: Jayden Perron, RW/C, Canada
The Red Wings are the toughest team to predict in any NHL mock draft, not only because Steve Yzerman doesn’t often share his thoughts with reporters. For a time, it looked like the Wings could make the playoffs, but instead they opted to become sellers at the trade deadline. That said, Perron seems like a good fit for the Red Wings, because of his playing style and his ability to play both the middle and the wing.
His evasiveness perfectly fits the club’s mold. “With the puck on his stick, he is super evasive and fools the opposition with his slick hands and patience with the puck,” said Clare McManus of SMAHT Scouting. “When Perron uses his mobility and puck-handling skills to enter the offensive-zone, he becomes an immediate threat to the other team.” Red Wings great Pavel Datsyuk, anyone?
10. St. Louis Blues: Axel Sandin Pellikka, D, Sweden
An aging defensive core drives the Blues to take the Swedish blue liner in the NHL mock draft. He’s an offensive defenseman that could slot in and contrast Colton Parayko’s stay-at-home defensive style, and is the highest ranked player of his kind in this year’s strong prospect pool. He’s a good skater — meaning he can keep up with forward Jordan Kyrou — and is a puck-carrying defenseman. The league seems to value players with his skills — look no further than Cale Makar and Adam Fox as evidence — so his selection could prove instrumental for the middling Blues for the future.
NHL mock draft: First round contenders
11. Vancouver Canucks, Oliver Moore, C, USA
12. Arizona Coyotes (from the Ottawa Senators): Luca Cagnoni, D, Canada
13. Buffalo Sabres: Gavin Brindley, RW, USA
14. Pittsburgh Penguins: Ryan Leonard, C, USA
15. Nashville Predators: Riley Haidt, LW/C, Canada
16. Calgary Flames: Brayden Yager, C, Canada
17. Detroit Red Wings (from New York Islanders via Vancouver Canucks): Quentin Musty, LW, USA
18. Winnipeg Jets: Dalibor Dvorsky, C, Slovakia
19. Chicago Blackhawks (from the Tampa Bay Lightning): Mikhail Gulyayev, D, Russia
20. Seattle Kraken: Caden Price, D, Canada
21. Minnesota Wild: Edouard Sale, RW, Czech Republic
22. Columbus Blue Jackets (from the Los Angeles Kings): Oscar Fisker Molgaard, LW, Denmark
23. New York Rangers: David Reinbacher, D, Austria
24. Nashville Predators (from the Edmonton Oilers): Samuel Honzek, C, Slovakia
25. St. Louis Blues: Otto Stenberg, C/LW, Sweden
25. New York Rangers: Ethan Gauthier, RW, Canada
26. San Jose Sharks (from the New Jersey Devils): Nate Danielson, C, Canada
27. Colorado Avalanche: Calum Ritchie, C, Canada
28: Toronto Maple Leafs: Gabe Perrault, LW, USA
29. St. Louis Blues (from the New York Rangers via the Dallas Stars): Luca Pinelli, C, Canada
30. Carolina Hurricanes: Colby Barlow, LW, Canada
31. Vegas Golden Knights: Lukas Dragicevic, D, Canada
32. Montreal Canadiens (from the Florida Panthers): Oliver Bonk, D, Canada