It’s time to dive into our 2023 NHL mock draft. With the 2022-’23 regular season over and massive hype surrounding the first overall pick, Connor Bedard, there is much to consider involving the NHL draft and the first round of picks.

There has been a ton of conversation about the people following him in the draft, including Adam Fantilli and a flurry of other draft picks that could be crucial for other teams in rebuilds. Without further ado, here’s our 2023 NHL mock draft after the recently completed NHL Draft lottery.

2023 NHL mock draft: The top 10

1. Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Bedard, C, Canada

Bedard has done nothing but impress scouts for years, getting special exemption in the league and shattering records set by fellow Canadian phenom Connor McDavid. The 5-foot-10 center weighs in at 185 pounds, and offers speed and stickhandling that is sure to take the NHL by storm.

The draft order has the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks snagging Bedard, joining a team that no longer includes Stanley Cup winners Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. Our NHL mock draft has Bedard accelerating a rebuild in The Windy City.

2. Anaheim Ducks: Adam Fantilli, C/LW, Canada

Currently involved with the University of Michigan, Fantilli is expected to play for Team Canada this summer, following news that players involved in the 2018 Team Canada scandal in London, Ontario were not eligible to play.

The Hobey Baker Award winner stands at a massive 6-foot-4 and weighs 187 pounds. “His contributions on the ice have been nothing short of exceptional, leading him to this prestigious accolade,” the Hobey Baker Memorial Award Committee said in announcing the award.

His strength lies in his offense, as Fantilli posted 65 points in 36 games this season with the Michigan Wolverines, which was college hockey’s highest points total since Michigan’s Kyle Connor (who now plays for the Winnipeg Jets) recorded 71 as a freshman in 2015-16. The current NHL mock draft has him joining the Anaheim Ducks.

3. Columbus Blue Jackets: Matvei Michkov, RW, Russia

The current NHL mock draft has the Columbus Blue Jackets selecting Michkov, the small but speedy forward who weighs in at 5’10” and 160 pounds. Though he went through some off-ice struggles that saw him rise and fall and then rise again, Michkov’s sheer talent alone could be a key piece in the struggling Blackhawks’ rebuild amidst an uncertain future.

A knee injury that he sustained in September saw him start the season slow, but he rotates between second and third place as a result of his father’s recent passing and, athletically speaking, his thin frame. Still, he knows his ability could make a big difference for a struggling club, and knows that he can keep up with his competition. “I consider myself an offensive player, a playmaker with a good scoring touch,” Michkov told NHL.com. “I don’t focus too much on comparing or contrasting styles, but Bedard is a great player who I’ve enjoyed competing against.”

4. San Jose Sharks: Leo Carlsson, C/LW, Sweden

Sure, the San Jose Sharks are seeing a defensive resurgence thanks to Erik Karlsson. But, the roster is currently populated by a ton of youth, with only a few players in veteran Tomas Hertl and Kevin Labanc offering real potential. With the NHL mock draft slotting the Sharks into fourth place, the natural selection would be the Swedish forward who can offer a solid two-way game, operating as a real offensive threat and a player responsible in his own end.

He leads all European skaters in this draft class, and with good reason. He’s a big body who can play both ways, and his high hockey IQ would be a solid piece for the Sharks to build around.

5. Montreal Canadiens: Andrew Cristall, LW, Canada

While he’s out of the top five on some draft rankings, our NHL mock draft has the Habs selecting Cristall fifth because of their depth down the middle, and their need for strong wingers is the most glaring. That’s why Montreal would pick him over the likes of William Smith and Zach Benson.

He’s a little small at 5’10” and 165 pounds, but Montreal has a deep pool of prospects that may allow them to have Cristall continue with the Kelowna Rockets or play in the AHL for a season or two before joining the NHL roster. He’s scored 84 points in 49 games, and shows exceptional playmaking ability, which could only benefit the Habs’ young talent in centers Kirby Dach and Jason Suzuki, complementing them rather than competing with them.

6. Arizona Coyotes: William Smith, C, USA

Uncertainty still surrounds the Coyotes, who seem to be a farm for future prospects and picks and a safe place for other NHL teams to shed their unwanted contracts and LTIR salaries for players who will never touch the ice again. Still, they’re likely to select the American-born Smith because of his development in an American system, and his style of play that’s easily marketable to other teams around the league who are more serious about a rebuild.

That isn’t to undermine Smith’s talent, as he sits high in the NHL mock draft with good reason. NHL Central Scouting lists him third among North American skaters, and his two-way ability would certainly be an asset to many teams across the league, making him a prime target for the Coyotes to scoop up.

7. Philadelphia Flyers: Zach Benson, C, Canada

The NHL mock draft has the Flyers selecting Benson seventh overall because of their lack of a true center. While there are some in the system, Benson offers a playmaking ability that the Flyers could use. Sportsnet’s Sam Cosentino described Benson as “a play driver who handles the puck with quick hands. Surprisingly adept at protecting the puck based on his slight frame (5’10”, 159 pounds).”

8. Washington Capitals: Dmitri Simashev, D, Russia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFaZNEPfI8g

The first defenseman listed on the NHL mock draft could very well don a Caps jersey, as his style could greatly benefit the team. They traded away a ton of their high-value players at the NHL trade deadline, and defense is their most glaring need as result. Simashev, at 6’4″ and 201 pounds, is a huge body on the blue line, and his stay-at-home defensive style compliments that of young offensive blue liner Rasmus Sandin. John Carlsson is aging, and the Capitals will need to start thinking to a post-Ovechkin, post-Carlsson future with the limited cap space they currently have.

9. Detroit Red Wings: Jayden Perron, RW/C, Canada

The Red Wings are the toughest team to predict in any NHL mock draft, not only because Steve Yzerman doesn’t often share his thoughts with reporters. For a time, it looked like the Wings could make the playoffs, but instead they opted to become sellers at the trade deadline. That said, Perron seems like a good fit for the Red Wings, because of his playing style and his ability to play both the middle and the wing.

His evasiveness perfectly fits the club’s mold. “With the puck on his stick, he is super evasive and fools the opposition with his slick hands and patience with the puck,” said Clare McManus of SMAHT Scouting. “When Perron uses his mobility and puck-handling skills to enter the offensive-zone, he becomes an immediate threat to the other team.” Red Wings great Pavel Datsyuk, anyone?

10. St. Louis Blues: Axel Sandin Pellikka, D, Sweden

An aging defensive core drives the Blues to take the Swedish blue liner in the NHL mock draft. He’s an offensive defenseman that could slot in and contrast Colton Parayko’s stay-at-home defensive style, and is the highest ranked player of his kind in this year’s strong prospect pool. He’s a good skater — meaning he can keep up with forward Jordan Kyrou — and is a puck-carrying defenseman. The league seems to value players with his skills — look no further than Cale Makar and Adam Fox as evidence — so his selection could prove instrumental for the middling Blues for the future.

NHL mock draft: First round contenders

11. Vancouver Canucks, Oliver Moore, C, USA

12. Arizona Coyotes (from the Ottawa Senators): Luca Cagnoni, D, Canada

13. Buffalo Sabres: Gavin Brindley, RW, USA

14. Pittsburgh Penguins: Ryan Leonard, C, USA

15. Nashville Predators: Riley Haidt, LW/C, Canada

16. Calgary Flames: Brayden Yager, C, Canada

17. Detroit Red Wings (from New York Islanders via Vancouver Canucks): Quentin Musty, LW, USA

18. Winnipeg Jets: Dalibor Dvorsky, C, Slovakia

19. Chicago Blackhawks (from the Tampa Bay Lightning): Mikhail Gulyayev, D, Russia

20. Seattle Kraken: Caden Price, D, Canada

21. Minnesota Wild: Edouard Sale, RW, Czech Republic

22. Columbus Blue Jackets (from the Los Angeles Kings): Oscar Fisker Molgaard, LW, Denmark

23. New York Rangers: David Reinbacher, D, Austria

24. Nashville Predators (from the Edmonton Oilers): Samuel Honzek, C, Slovakia

25. St. Louis Blues: Otto Stenberg, C/LW, Sweden

25. New York Rangers: Ethan Gauthier, RW, Canada

26. San Jose Sharks (from the New Jersey Devils): Nate Danielson, C, Canada

27. Colorado Avalanche: Calum Ritchie, C, Canada

28: Toronto Maple Leafs: Gabe Perrault, LW, USA

29. St. Louis Blues (from the New York Rangers via the Dallas Stars): Luca Pinelli, C, Canada

30. Carolina Hurricanes: Colby Barlow, LW, Canada

31. Vegas Golden Knights: Lukas Dragicevic, D, Canada

32. Montreal Canadiens (from the Florida Panthers): Oliver Bonk, D, Canada