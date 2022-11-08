FTX Arena: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit -ftxarena.com

FTX Arena is the home of the Miami Heat basketball Team. FTX Arena is an international, versatile venue in a vibrant waterfront setting that showcases world-class events. If you’re planning a trip to FTX Arena any time soon, here’s what you will want to know.

Where is FTX Arena located?

FTX Arena is in Miami, Florida. The address of FTX Arena is 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132.

Who plays at FTX Arena?

The Miami Heat play at FTX Arena.

What is the capacity of the FTX Arena?

The capacity at FTX Arena is 21,000, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the doors open at FTX Arena?

FTX Arena doors will open one hour before the game starts.

How much is the parking at the FTX Arena?

For the FTX Arena parking, you can expect to pay $15 to $45, depending on where you park. We recommend booking convenient and affordable parking in advance through SpotHero.

Can you watch the Miami Heat warm up at FTX Arena?

Yes, you can watch the warm-up of the teams getting some basketball shots up at FTX Arena before the game. Unless permitted, meeting the players usually isn’t allowed without access to floor seats.

What can you bring into FTX Arena?

FTX Arena only allows small bags that are 10” x 6”, but they encourage fans not to bring a bag.

Is FTX Arena cashless?

FTX Arena is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at FTX Arena?

Suites at FTX Arena cost between $4,500-$10,000, depending on the event and game. Suites at the FTX Arena feature interior lounge seating, a bar, and an HDTV. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the FTX Arena.

Center Court Suites at FTX Arena are unique suite experiences in the NBA. Center Court Suites feature a private balcony with stadium-style seats overlooking the floor.

For smaller groups of 4, 6, 8, or 10 people, a Miami Heat Loge Suite is the perfect way to experience a taste of the suite life.

Party Suites are located behind the basket on the Suite Level and comfortably fit 18-80 people. They have a great view of the court during Heat games and a direct view of the stage for most concerts.

What is there to eat at FTX Arena?

There are some delicious spots to eat at FTX Arena. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game. We recommend getting to the arena if you want to grab something to eat but do not want to miss any game.

Chicken Ciao : Serving up fan-favorite meals like chicken tenders, hot dogs, and burgers in the concourse at sections 108 and 309.

: Serving up fan-favorite meals like chicken tenders, hot dogs, and burgers in the concourse at sections 108 and 309. Papa John’s : Fans looking for classic Italian pizza can head to sections 101, 113, 310, 323, and 416.

: Fans looking for classic Italian pizza can head to sections 101, 113, 310, 323, and 416. Bacardi Bars: There are numerous concession stands around the venue that offers mixed drinks and more for fans to enjoy.

There are numerous concession stands around the venue that offers mixed drinks and more for fans to enjoy. Family Fare: Families can head to section 315 to get kids hot dogs, popcorn, water, candy, and more.

Families can head to section 315 to get kids hot dogs, popcorn, water, candy, and more. Downtown Dog: Serving hot dogs with a wide range of toppings in sections 112 and 407.

Serving hot dogs with a wide range of toppings in sections 112 and 407. Gyros: Fans looking for gyros to enjoy on gameday can go to sections 120 and 325.

Fans looking for gyros to enjoy on gameday can go to sections 120 and 325. Ms. Cheezious: Serving up pulled pork grilled cheese sandwiches in section 120.

Serving up pulled pork grilled cheese sandwiches in section 120. Sergio’s: Authentic Cuban sandwiches and other cuisine dishes with beans, rice, protein, and more out in section 117.

Authentic Cuban sandwiches and other cuisine dishes with beans, rice, protein, and more out in section 117. Kono Sushi: Fans looking for sushi food items can go to sections 124 and 326.

Fans looking for sushi food items can go to sections 124 and 326. Bodega: Fans looking for pork tacos, chicken tacos, and more can head to sections 108, 124, and 303.

Fans looking for pork tacos, chicken tacos, and more can head to sections 108, 124, and 303. Blue Iguana Tequila Bar: Fans looking for signature drinks, cocktails, margaritas, and more can head to sections 406 and 416.

Fans looking for signature drinks, cocktails, margaritas, and more can head to sections 406 and 416. Craft Beer: Fans looking for craft beer from South Florida to enjoy on gameday can head to sections 110, 114, and 123.

