Freddie Freeman says goodbye to Atlanta Braves in heartfelt post

For the better part of the past decade, Freddie Freeman has been the face of the Atlanta Braves franchise in Georgia.

The former second-round pick back in 2007 has set up shop in Atlanta, helping build up the community while starring on the diamond for the Braves.

That won’t be the case once the 2022 season comes calling for the defending champion Braves. With Freeman still on the MLB free agent market, Atlanta pulled off a blockbuster trade for Oakland Athletics star first baseman Matt Olson, all but ending Freeman’s run in Atlanta.

A couple days after that trade became official, Freeman shared a heartfelt message to the Braves’ organization and their fans as well as the entire Atlanta community.

“I don’t even know where to begin. For the past 15 years I got to be apart of your organization. It was truly an honor. We went through the very highs together and some lows but those lows is what made last year so special. You watched me grow up from a baby faced kid to marrying my love @chelseafreeman5 and seeing us bring 3 beautiful boys into this world. I’m so glad my family got to be apart of yours! To Snit, my coaches, teammates, training staff, clubhouse staff, and everyone who made Turner Field and Truist Park so special for my family and I over the years. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. It has been a blast to have you cheer for me and I hope I was able to bring smiles to a lot of your homes over the years. I gave everything I had day in and day out and I hope you guys saw that as well. Although our time has come to an end, I look forward to seeing and playing in front of you all again. When that time comes, I hope you remember all the wonderful memories we made together. I love you Braves Country! Champions Forever.” Freddie Freeman on Instagram (March 16, 2022)

Freddie Freeman’s next step

This seems to be a clear indication that Freddie Freeman is on the verge of signing with another team. The five-time All-Star, 2020 NL MVP and World Series champion has been linked primarily to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

Once New York brought back Anthony Rizzo, the list of teams with a real shot of landing Freeman dwindled some. As of right now, the Dodgers are looking to be the favorite.

Freeman, 32, hit .300 with 31 homers, 83 RBI and a .806 OPS in 2021. Remember, he earned the NL MVP award during a COVID-shortened 2020 campaign that saw the California native hit .341 with a 1.012 OPS in 60 games.