Fox lands exclusive TV rights for World Baseball Classic

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

All 47 games of the 2023 World Baseball Classic will be broadcast in the U.S. exclusively on Fox Sports, it was announced Friday.

The U.S., Japan and Taiwan will host the global tournament, which begins March 7.

The games will air on Fox, FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes, Tubi and the Fox Sports app in the U.S.

Team USA’s first game is March 11 against Great Britain at Chase Field in Phoenix. The championship game will be March 21 at loanDepot park in Miami.

Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Pete Alonso, Carlos Correa, Tim Anderson, Jose Altuve and Julio Urias are among the players who intend to play in the tournament.

Team USA is managed by Mark DeRosa, whose coaching staff includes hitting coach Ken Griffey Jr., pitching coach Andy Pettitte, bench coach Jerry Manuel, first base coach Lou Collier, third base coach Dino Ebel and bullpen coach Dave Righetti.

–Field Level Media