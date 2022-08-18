FIU LB Luke Knox dies at 22

Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Knox, a FIU linebacker and younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, died at 22, the school announced Thursday.

Per school officials, Luke Knox died Wednesday night. A cause of death was not announced, although the university said police do not suspect foul play.

Luke Knox, who also spent time at tight end, spent the past four seasons at Mississippi before transferring to the Panthers after the 2021 campaign.

FIU coach Mike MacIntyre, who spent the 2019 season with Luke Knox at Mississippi, confirmed the news on social media.

“Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox,” MacIntyre wrote Thursday morning on Twitter. “I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember. He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident.”

Luke Knox played in seven games last season and 23 in all with the Rebels, making 11 tackles and recovering one fumble.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Thursday the that team will support Dawson Knox and his family during this time.

“Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time,” McDermott said. “We’re right there with him and supporting him and his family and just tragic news that I woke up to this morning. So we love him, and we support him and just unfortunate news this morning.”

–Field Level Media