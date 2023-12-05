Tragic moment occurs at Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans game as a fan dies in the stands

A tragedy occurred at Monday night’s NBA matchup between the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans as a fan shockingly died in the stands while attending the game.

Last night, the NBA In-Season Tournament began its quarterfinal round when the Boston Celtics battled the Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings faced the New Orleans Pelicans. While some doubted if the inaugural event would catch on with players and fans, it has garnered a great deal of interest as it has played out over the last month.

Related: NBA In-Season Tournament Ratings

In the evening’s first game, the Pacers punched their ticket to the semis with a big 122-112 victory over the Celtics. In the night’s second matchup, the Pelicans were able to go into the Golden 1 Center and score a monumental 127-117 win over the Kings. However, before the game came to a close a serious “medical emergency” occurred in the stands that led to the unfortunate death of an NBA fan.

‘Medical emergency’ occurs during 1st quarter of Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans game

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

FOX 40 in Sacramento reporter Sean Cunningham was one of the first to report that a male in his 30s needed medical attention during the first quarter after becoming unresponsive. The emergency team attempted CPR for 20 minutes to try and revive the man, however, he was eventually pronounced dead on the scene.

“During the first quarter of the Kings vs. Pelicans game, a guest had a medical emergency. EMS immediately responded and administered CPR. Tragically, these efforts were unsuccessful and the guest passed away. The organization offers its deepest condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones.” – Sacramento Kings statement

Also Read: NBA In-Season Tournament picks and analysis