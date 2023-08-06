3 NFL teams reportedly interested in Ezekiel Elliott

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has taken just one free-agent visit since being released in March. However, there is reportedly significant interest in him around the league.

Elliott, age 28, was released by Dallas for cap savings. While a few teams were reportedly interested in him at the time of his release, Elliott has remained a free agent. He visited the New England Patriots at the end of July, but otherwise, there has seemingly been little interest in him outside of Dallas.

Ezekiel Elliott stats (2022): 876 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, 3.8 upc

Even the Cowboys’ organization seems divided on re-signing Elliott. While quarterback Dak Prescott has publicly campaigned for Elliott to return and owner Jerry Jones is receptive to the idea, head coach Mike McCarthy recently told reporters that Elliott isn’t needed.

Now, with Week 1 fast approaching, there seems to be a market of three teams all interested in adding Elliott to their backfield before the regular-season opener.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots remain “highly interested” in signing Elliott. However, there’s competition for him with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets both in the mix for the veteran running back. Notably, per Howe, New England is no longer going after Dalvin Cook.

While New York is reportedly interested in Elliott, its priority is Cook. The four-time Pro Bowl selection would provide the Jets’ offense with a more pass-friendly back who could be an offensive weapon out of the backfield for Aaron Rodgers. It leaves Dallas and New England as the two likely landing spots for Elliott.

Ezekiel Elliott career stats: 8,262 rushing yards, 68 rushing touchdowns, 4.4 yards per carry

If Elliott is choosing between the two teams, his role in the offense might be the ultimate decision-maker. New England historically doesn’t hand out larger contracts to free agents this late in the offseason and the presence of Rhamondre Stevenson means the Patriots don’t have to overpay for Elliott.

As for the Cowboys, they could offer Elliott a role as the short-yardage back and have him serve as a mentor in the locker room. However, Dallas has also made it clear that it won’t overspend on running back. Ultimately, Elliott will likely have to choose between two contract offers below his asking price while playing the role of a backup running back in 2023.