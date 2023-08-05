Mike McCarthy hints Dallas Cowboys don’t want Ezekiel Elliott back in 2023

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and quarterback Dak Prescott have each expressed a strong interest in re-signing running back Ezekiel Elliott. If the decision is left up to head coach Mike McCarthy, Elliott won’t be joining Dallas in 2023.

Elliott, released by the Cowboys in March, has only taken one visit with an NFL team since being released. Outside of a tour of the New England Patriots facility, the veteran running back has generated limited interest on the open market throughout the offseason.

Ezekiel Elliott career stats: 8,262 rushing yards, 68 rushing touchdowns, 4.4 yards per carry

However, Jones and Prescott have both publicly expressed their interest in Elliott returning to Dallas. With McCarthy wanting to use a more run-heavy offense this fall and Tony Pollard returning from a broken leg, a complementary running back would seemingly strengthen the Cowboys’ backfield.

Yet when McCarthy was asked by reporters about the possibility of bringing Elliott back into the fold, the Cowboys’ coach made it clear that’s not something he feels is necessary. Even after the Ronald Jones suspension, McCarthy told Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he likes the roster as it is.

“This wasn’t easy for anybody,” McCarthy said of moving on from Elliott, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “This is about the bigger picture. It goes well beyond just the running back room. It’s how you fit it together. Then, there’s a financial projection that’s involved in a lot of these decisions. This is the roster that we’ve put together, and it’s my job to make sure I develop it at all times, more importantly get trained here to go win games.” Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on possibly re-signing Ezekiel Elliott

If Elliott isn’t returning to Dallas, his options become extremely limited. The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are focused on Dalvin Cook, with contract talks ongoing. After being previously linked to Elliott, the Cincinnati Bengals agreed to a restructured contract with Joe Mixon and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are committed to Rachaad White as their starter.

Elliott, who turned 28 years old in July, can still be an effective short-yardage back and pass blocker. However, it’s become evident that there isn’t much of a market for the three-time Pro Bowl selection. Ultimately, he could remain a free agent into the regular season.