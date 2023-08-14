Ezekiel Elliott taking a fresh approach with the New England Patriots, showing what a great fit he can be

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Ezekiel Elliott cut off the trademark dreads he’s worn for years Monday, opting for a classic fade.

Then he posted a Tweet suggesting he’ll wear No.15 — his number at Ohio State — for his new employer: The New England Patriots.

“One Five, all the way live !” Elliott wrote on Twitter while tagging the Patriots’ account.

Related: Love Fantasy Sports? Get Top FREE Insights From One Of The World’s Best Players Today!

Just so you know, the Patriots don’t have a team policy against long hair. Elliott, it seems, just wants a fresh look to accompany his fresh start.

Elliott, released by Dallas in the offseason, has reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth as much as $6 million.

He had signed a six-year, $90 million extension in 2019, but the Cowboys released him with three years left on the deal.

Elliott is an intelligent, physical player who can help the Patriots with pass protection on third downs and short-yardage situations. He’ll quickly learn the playbook.

He split time for most of last season until Tony Pollard replaced him as the featured runner in the Cowboys’ offense, so he’ll be able to subjugate his ego with the Patriots and assume whatever role they need.

He was the ultimate teammate in Dallas, mentoring young running backs and sitting in on quarterback meetings so he could understand protections better.

What the Patriots are getting with Ezekiel Elliott

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Elliott visited the Patriots about a week ago but left without signing a contract.

Rhamondre Stevenson, the Pats’ lead runner, gained 1,040 yards and scored five touchdowns. he averaged 5.0 per carry.

He’ll likely back up Stevenson.

Elliott finished with a career-low 876 yards while averaging 3.8 yards per carry. He gained 102 yards on his last 43 carries, spanning three games.

In the playoffs against San Francisco, he gained 26 yards on 10 carries.

Elliott hasn’t had a 100-yard game in 28 games, but the name on the back of his jersey still resonates with fans.

The question is how much he has left for the Patriots because knee injuries the past two seasons have robbed him of his burst and explosion.

Still, he’s excellent at blitz pickups, makes few mental mistakes, and rarely fumbles throughout his career.

The Cowboys took Elliott with the 4th pick in the 2016 draft, and he was co-rookie of the year with Dak Prescott as the Cowboys won 13 games.

The former Ohio State star won three of the following four rushing titles. He has not gained more than 1,002 yards in the past three seasons.

He should fit well in New England, but he just turned 28, when most runners fade. Elliott, a man without a team for months, has looked fit and athletic in numerous videos posted on Instagram or Twitter.

But we’ll see what he has left when the season starts. He’ll face the Cowboys in Dallas on Oct.1.

Jean-Jacques Taylor is an NFL Insider for Sportsnaut and the author of the upcoming book “Coach Prime“, with Deion Sanders. Follow him on Twitter.